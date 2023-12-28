Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

Ranji Trophy: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

Yash Dhull has once again named captain with Ayush Badoni as his deputy as Delhi announced a 26-member squad for the opening two fixtures of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament

Yash Dhull, Credit: ICC
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Young Yash Dhull has once again being named captain with Ayush Badoni as his deputy as Delhi on Thursday announced a 26-member squad for the opening two fixtures of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament beginning on January 5.

The 21-year-old Dhull, who had captained India to the U19 World Cup title in 2022 in the West Indies, was the skipper of the Delhi team in the last edition as well.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Delhi will take on Puducherry (Jan 5-8) and Jammu & Kashmir (Jan 12-15) in the first two games at the Arun Jaitley stadium and Hostel Ground JKCA respectively.

Other prominent young names in the Delhi team include Vaibhav Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jitesh Singh, Shivam Tripathi and Sahil Malhotra.

The squad also comprises India internationals Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav.

In the last edition, Delhi, a seven-time winner, had failed to make it to the knockout stage after finishing sixth in Group B. The team last won the prestigious title in 2007-08.

Delhi has been clubbed in Group D alongside Puducherry, J&K, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Odisha.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mayank Agarwal to lead Karnataka in first two matches

Yoga, Ayush being recognised globally due to govt's efforts: PM Modi

IND vs SA 1st Test: CSA provide crucial injury update on skipper Bavuma

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

It can't rain forever: Yousuf extends support to out-of-form Babar Azam

IND vs SA 1st Test: Elgar has no point to prove, wants to go out with bang

WPL opened my eyes, Starc's IPL bid a shocker: Aussie women captain Healy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranji TrophyDDCADomestic cricketIndian Cricket

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story