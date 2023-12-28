Home / Politics / Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Rayudu was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.
Press Trust of India Amaravati

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

Earlier this year, Rayudu had pulled out of the inaugural Major League Cricket in the USA due to personal reasons.

Rayudu was signed by CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings soon after announcing retirement from the IPL in June.

The development came at a time when the BCCI was mulling a cooling off period to prevent the trend of "pre-determined" retirement of Indian players.

"Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons," Texas Super Kings had said in a statement.

Notably, the Andhra-born Rayudu has played for the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and other franchises during his IPL career. 

Also Read

Amabati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket due to personal reasons

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre: Rahul

N Korea's Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel US-led confrontations

Liquor permits on health ground in Gujarat go up by 58% in 3 years

Probe underway in 2005-06 land deal of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED

Congress will never move from its ideology: Kharge ahead of mega rally

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyIndian CricketYSRCPAndhra PradeshCricket

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story