Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.



Earlier this year, Rayudu had pulled out of the inaugural Major League Cricket in the USA due to personal reasons.

Rayudu was signed by CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings soon after announcing retirement from the IPL in June.

The development came at a time when the BCCI was mulling a cooling off period to prevent the trend of "pre-determined" retirement of Indian players.

"Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons," Texas Super Kings had said in a statement.



Notably, the Andhra-born Rayudu has played for the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and other franchises during his IPL career.