Ravindra Jadeja takes a swipe at Kapil Dev over players' arrogance comment

Days after Kapil Dev's comment on team India players, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rejected 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev's claim that the current players have become arrogant.

While talking to media persons, Jadeja said that such comments from ex-players generally come in when India lose a match.

"Such comments generally come when the Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India, and that is our main aim; there is no personal agenda," Jadeja added.

However, 24-year-old Jadeja said that ex-players have the right to share their opinions.

"I don’t know when he said this. I don’t search for these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-players have full right to share their opinion, but I don’t think this team has any arrogance," Jadeja added.