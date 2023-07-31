WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, Trinidad weather forecast, live streaming

West Indies will aim for their first One Day International (ODI) series since 2006 against India when they take on Men In Blue in the third and final match of the three-match series on Tuesday at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. India opted to go without the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2nd ODI, and it backfired. With series in line, Rohit is expected to return in India's Playing 11. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is expected to replace Sanju Samson or Suryakumar Yadav in India's XI for 3rd ODI vs West Indies.

3rd ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11

Meanwhile, team management could also opt to go with both Suryakumar and Samson, giving rest to opener Shubman Gill. He has not been at his best in the Caribbean, managing only 46 in 4 matches.

Gill is also part of India's T20I squad, and it could be in the best interest of the team's workload management process.

India Playing 11 probable:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Playing 11 probable:

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI weather forecast

The weather will again play spoilsport as there are chances of rainfall throughout the day at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Even the India vs West Indies live toss might get delayed as a thunderstorm is expected at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST), according to weather.com.





Hourly weather forecast of Trinidad on August 1, 2023.Photo credit: weather.com The afternoon might get worse with more than 55 per cent chances of rainfall till 4 PM local time (1:30 AM IST).

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 141

India won: 71

West Indies: 64

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

IND vs WI head to head in recent encounters

West Indies won by 6 wickets: July 29, 2023

India won by 5 wickets: July 27, 2023

India won by 119 runs (DLS method): July 27, 2022

India won by two wickets: July 24, 2022

India won by three runs: July 22, 2022

India won by 96 runs: February 11, 2022

India won by 44 runs: February 9, 2022

India won by six wickets: February 6, 2022

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 3rd ODI match

When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI take place?

The West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will take place on August 1, Tuesday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 3rd ODI?

The IND vs WI 3rd ODI venue is Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the 3rd ODI will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI according to Indian Standard Time?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 3rd ODI?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 3rd ODI in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 3rd ODI in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in India for free.