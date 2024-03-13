Home / Cricket / News / Rawalpindi and Lahore to host 5 T20Is against New Zealand next month

Rawalpindi and Lahore to host 5 T20Is against New Zealand next month

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said Rawalpindi will host three games on April 18, 20 and 21 and the remaining two will be played at Lahore on April 25 and 27

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore faced a floodlight faliure during Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Four match in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X
AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Pakistan will host New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 International series next month as part of its preparations for the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said Rawalpindi will host three games on April 18, 20 and 21 and the remaining two will be played at Lahore on April 25 and 27.

New Zealand will likely be missing several frontline players including Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, who will be playing in the Indian Premier League.

New Zealand beat Pakistan 4-1 at home in Shaheen Shah Afridi's debut T20I series as skipper earlier this year.

This tour symbolizes the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations, Usman Wahla, the PCB's director of international cricket, said.

Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again. We hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

The June 2-30 T20 World Cup will be held in North America and the Caribbean.

Topics :Pakistan vs New ZealandPakistan cricket teamNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

