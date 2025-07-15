Rohit, Kohli and now Siraj: Top three heartbreaking India cricket moments

The 3rd Test loss against England at the iconic Lord's has left the fans and the players disappointed, especially with the final moment of the match witnessing pacer Moh Siraj losing his wicket in a fashion that just doesn't sit right. A backspin bowled dismissal is the last kind of dismissal you wish to see when the match depends on it.

While Siraj's dismissal was a shocking one, Indian fans aren't really unfamiliar with wickets like these, especially when the situation of the match requires the batter to stay at the crease and take his side over the finish line.

Indian fans have been left with their hands on their waist multiple times in different formats of cricket games that saw some of the important batters lose out on their wicket at the most crucial times and in the most animated manner. Rohit Sharma's backspin bowled dismissal during New Zealand Test India captain Rohit Sharma endured a heartbreaking moment on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, as a freak dismissal brought his promising innings to an abrupt end. Following India's shocking first-innings collapse for just 46 runs, one of their lowest totals in Test history, all eyes were on Rohit to lead the fightback. He looked composed and determined at the crease, notching up a vital half-century under pressure, only to fall victim to a bizarre dismissal by spinner Ajaz Patel.

Rohit, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, had begun rebuilding India’s innings after the early collapse, adding a crucial 72-run partnership. However, just after the Tea break, Jaiswal’s dismissal opened the door for New Zealand, and moments later, Rohit’s untimely wicket shifted the momentum entirely. Attempting a routine defensive stroke, the ball deflected off his bat and pad before trickling back onto the stumps. The Indian skipper stood motionless, clearly in disbelief, and covered his face in frustration, fully aware of the blow it dealt to India's chances. What followed was even more disappointing for the home side. India eventually suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the opening match of the three-Test series, marking a rare home loss. The defeat was not only a poor start to the series but also historic, it ended India’s 12-year unbeaten run in Test series played on home soil, a streak that had seen them dominate even the best visiting teams.

The loss underscored India's batting vulnerability and highlighted how heavily they rely on their senior players to deliver in high-pressure situations. With the series now tilted in New Zealand's favour, Rohit and his team face an uphill task to bounce back and avoid a historic series defeat at home. Virat Kohli's heartbreaking wicket in 2023 World Cup final Virat Kohli's dismissal in the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 was one of the most dramatic and emotionally charged moments of the match, and possibly the tournament. The iconic Indian batter, who had been in sublime form throughout the World Cup, found himself walking back to the pavilion at a critical juncture after being dismissed in an uncharacteristic and unfortunate manner.

Kohli was well-set at the crease, batting confidently on 54, having weathered early pressure and provided India with much-needed stability. He had been rotating the strike efficiently and appeared in complete control, anchoring the innings with trademark composure. However, in the 29th over of India’s innings, disaster struck. Facing Australian captain Pat Cummins, Kohli attempted to guide a short-of-a-length delivery towards the third-man region, a shot he had executed with ease many times in his career. This time, though, the ball stayed just a little low and closer to the body than expected. As Kohli opened the face of his bat to steer it away, the ball took an inside edge, deflecting off his bat and crashing onto the stumps. It was a moment of stunned silence across the stadium, followed by deafening cheers from the Australian players, who knew they had claimed the biggest wicket of the night. Kohli stood rooted at the crease, staring down in disbelief, absorbing the shock of a dismissal that came at perhaps the worst possible time for India.

His body language reflected the heartbreak, shoulders slumped, bat dragging on the ground, and eyes fixed on the pitch. The crowd, which had erupted every time Kohli scored a run, was left speechless. His departure not only dented India's momentum but also significantly shifted the tide of the final in Australia's favour. Siraj and India's heartbreak at Lord's Mohammed Siraj's dismissal in the final moments of the third Test at Lord's will be remembered as one of the most gut-wrenching moments for Indian cricket fans in recent times. As India valiantly fought to chase down 193 against England, hopes of an improbable victory flickered thanks to a gritty lower-order resistance led by Ravindra Jadeja and Siraj. But when Siraj was finally dismissed in a cruel twist of fate, it not only ended India's innings at 170 but also crushed the hopes of leveling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Batting at No. 11, Siraj defied the English attack with remarkable patience and courage. Facing 29 deliveries for his 4 runs, he stood firm alongside Jadeja, blocking, defending, and frustrating England’s bowlers. Every delivery he survived felt like a small victory for India, and belief started growing among fans that another Lord’s miracle could be possible. However, Siraj’s defiance came to a heart-breaking end at the hands of young England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. On a pitch offering uneven bounce and turn, Bashir delivered a sharply spinning ball that kicked up with more overspin than expected. Siraj, playing a solid defensive stroke, managed to get a thick inside edge. In an unfortunate stroke of luck, the ball ricocheted off the bat and spun back toward the stumps. To his horror and the disbelief of fans worldwide, the ball clipped the leg stump just enough to dislodge the bails.