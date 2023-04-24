Home / Cricket / News / Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 50, let's turn the clock back and relive some of his magical moments

Krishnaraj Singh Jasana New Delhi
Premium
Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wish he was playing! Wish one could use Dr Strange’s ‘Time Stone’ and turn the clock back. If only we could, life would be what it was with Sachin Tendulkar, that 5-foot-5-inch, curly-haired cricket’s GOAT, the country’s go-to guy. Here’s how magical it was.
Bored of Board exams? There he is, to upper cut Shoaib Akhtar over gully at Centurion, South Africa during a 2003 World Cup game for a six on March 1. That’s a shot of freshly-brewed coffee. Now go back to studying. Or can you?
Can’t wake up early? You have to, he’s going to bat the best part of the opening two days at the Sydney Cricket Ground, without playing the cover drive — his favourite shot. That’s calmness, that’s yoga.  

Topics :Sachin TendulkarCricket

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Also Read

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

Late swing

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

It's the last phase of my career, says Dhoni after win against SRH

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

Fantasy sports revenue likely to grow over 3 fold to Rs 25,240 cr by FY27

Wanted Arjun to have freedom to express himself, says Sachin Tendulkar

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story