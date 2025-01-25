Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Who scored more centuries in Ranji Trophy?

Break-up of Sachin Tendulkar’s Ranji Trophy runs Year Matches Innings Runs Ave Hs 100s 50s 1988/89 7 11 583 64.77 100* 1 6 1990/91 4 7 577 82.42 125 1 5 1993/94 4 5 293 73.25 138 1 2 1994/95 5 7 856 122.28 175 5 1 1995/96 3 5 300 75 151 1 1 1997/98 3 3 407 135.66 177 2 1 1998/99 1 1 35 35 35 – – 1999/00 2 4 427 213.5 233* 2 1 2000/01 1 2 113 56.5 108 1 – 2006/07 1 2 148 74 108 1 – 2008/09 2 3 126 63 122 1 – 2012/13 4 5 332 66.4 137 2 1 2013/14 1 2 84 84 79* – 1 Total 38 57 4281 87.36 233* 18 19 Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary career in domestic cricket came to a close with his final Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai. Across 38 matches, Tendulkar amassed an impressive 18 centuries and 19 half-centuries, boasting a staggering average of over 85. In his final Ranji outing, Tendulkar played a crucial role in helping Mumbai secure a four-wicket victory over Haryana in Lahli, finishing unbeaten on 79. This knock marked his fourth fifty in the fourth innings of a Ranji game, and his average in these situations is an incredible 134.33. ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill scores hundred for Punjab vs Karnataka Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy stats Season Matches Runs Average 100s 2006-07 6 257 36.71 0 2007-08 5 373 53.28 2 2008-09 4 174 34.8 0 2009-10 3 374 93.5 1 2010-11 4 339 56.5 2 2012-13 1 57 28.5 0 Total 23 1574 50.77 5 Sachin and Virat have been compared by cricket fans in terms of their significant contribution they have made for Indian cricket over the years. Having won the ODi World Cup together back in 2011 was a memory both of these players won't be able to forget in their lives. With both the stars starting their careers by playing domestic cricket in the past, it is time for Virat to once again try his hand in the famous Ranji Trophy. We try and compare both of the superstars' spells in domestic cricket.Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary career in domestic cricket came to a close with his final Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai. Across 38 matches, Tendulkar amassed an impressive 18 centuries and 19 half-centuries, boasting a staggering average of over 85. In his final Ranji outing, Tendulkar played a crucial role in helping Mumbai secure a four-wicket victory over Haryana in Lahli, finishing unbeaten on 79. This knock marked his fourth fifty in the fourth innings of a Ranji game, and his average in these situations is an incredible 134.33.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, at 36 years old, hasn’t featured in a Ranji Trophy match in over a decade, with his last appearance coming in a game against Uttar Pradesh. During that match, Kohli scored 14 in the first innings and 43 in the second, but Delhi lost by six wickets. In a twist of irony, his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, dismissed him twice in the same game.

Kohli’s Ranji career, which began in the 2006-07 season, has seen him play 23 matches, including a modest debut where he scored just 10 runs against Tamil Nadu. Since then, he has accumulated 1,574 runs at an average of 51, including five centuries, solidifying his status as one of India’s cricketing greats.