PAK vs WI: Noman becomes first Pakistan spinner to take hattrick in Tests

In an electrifying moment of cricket history on Saturday, January 25, Noman Ali etched his name into the record books, becoming the first Pakistani spinner to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. The 38-year-old left-arm spinner from Sanghar stunned the cricketing world with a spellbinding performance on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and the West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The crowd erupted as Noman’s magical delivery on the second ball of the 10th over saw West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite trapped in front of the stumps, sending the batsman back for a duck. But Noman wasn’t done yet. The very next over, he produced a masterclass in precision. With three balls, he claimed three wickets, sealing his hat-trick. First, he had Justin Greaves caught by Babar Azam at second slip for a mere 1 run, followed by Tevin Imlach, who fell victim to a golden duck, trapped lbw. Finally, Kevin Sinclair was dismissed on the first ball he faced, with Babar once again taking the catch, leaving the West Indies' batting lineup reeling. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Will Mohd Shami be included in the eleven for 2nd T20I?

This historic moment in Test cricket marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, as Noman joins an exclusive club of players who have achieved the feat. Previously, only Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Sami, and Naseem Shah had managed to take a Test hat-trick for Pakistan. Akram, the first Pakistani bowler to accomplish this, did so in the 1999 Asian Test Championship, and later, Razzaq and Sami followed suit in the years that followed. Naseem Shah’s achievement in February 2020 against Bangladesh was the most recent.

Noman’s incredible feat also places him in a unique position in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). He is the second Pakistani and the fifth bowler overall to take a Test hat-trick in this prestigious competition. Jasprit Bumrah of India led the way in 2019, followed by Naseem Shah, Keshav Maharaj of South Africa, and England’s Gus Atkinson.

With his hat-trick, Noman Ali has not only earned a place in Pakistan's cricketing folklore but has also brought the country’s spin attack to the forefront of international cricket. The journey from his humble beginnings to this incredible moment of glory has made Noman a hero for the ages.