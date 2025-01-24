IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav talks about captaining Team India in T20Is

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pallekele: India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference ahead of a T20 cricket match, in Pallekele, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
India's T20I cricket team captain, Suryakumar Yadav, recently shared his thoughts on leading the national side and his goals as a captain for 2025 in an exclusive interview on Hotstar’s special show, "Superstars." Yadav, who has quickly become one of the key players in the Indian cricket team, opened up about his aspirations for the future and what he envisions for the team under his leadership.
 
Suryakumar’s Leadership Philosophy
 
When asked about his goals for 2025, Suryakumar emphasized that he doesn't just want to be known as a captain, but as a true leader. "I feel I don’t just want to be a captain; I want to be a leader," he said. For Yadav, leadership means ensuring that everyone in the team is aligned with the same vision and working towards common goals. He highlighted the importance of maintaining good habits, both on and off the field, and constantly encouraging the team to focus on the basics. His leadership philosophy also includes making sure the team enjoys their time on the field and leaves everything behind when they step onto the ground. “When you step onto the ground, just leave your body and enjoy what’s happening,” he added.
 
The Emotional Moment of Becoming Captain
 
Yadav also reflected on the emotional moment when he was named as India’s T20 captain. He described how he immediately reached out to his family to share the news and celebrate the special occasion. "It was an emotional moment. I called my family, and we had a nice chat. Then I took a deep breath, felt that moment, and celebrated," Yadav said. To mark the occasion, Yadav enjoyed a relaxed evening at home with his wife, cooking and savoring the moment together. "We sat at home, cooked some food—with the help of my wife—and enjoyed the evening. It was fun and a very special feeling," he concluded.
 
Jan 24 2025

