Sensational Shami marks his return with four-fer against Madhya Pradesh

Star Indian pacer Md Shami has announced his return to cricket in style, picking up a four-fer in his comeback game in the 2024 Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Shami, who last featured on a cricket ground during the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia, was on the sidelines for almost a year due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Shami missed the T20 World Cup earlier this year, was released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 mega auctions later this month, and was even overlooked for India’s Test series against Australia. However, Shami responded to his critics in his own style, finishing with figures of 4/54 in 19 overs against Madhya Pradesh in the first innings of the ongoing Ranji match between MP and Bengal.

With his clinical performance, Shami has also knocked on the doors of the Indian cricket team and proved why he would be the best possible substitution if any regular team bowler gets injured during the long Aussie tour.

Shami’s spell helps Bengal take the lead

While Shami looked off-colour on day 1, he came back strong on day 2 and finished off the latter half of Madhya Pradesh’s batting line-up to hand Bengal a clinical first-innings lead.

Bengal ended the second day in a commanding position, reaching 170/5 in 48 overs at stumps, extending their overall lead to 231 runs in their Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh. Writtick Chatterjee (33 not-out) and Wriddhiman Saha (21 not-out) were unbeaten at the crease, steadying the innings after a middle-order collapse.

This followed Bengal’s dismissal for 228 in their first innings. With slim hopes of reaching the quarterfinals, the visitors must secure a win in this game to keep their campaign alive.

Madhya Pradesh, who resumed their first innings at 103/1, saw their batting line-up crumble under relentless pressure from Bengal's bowlers. Left-arm spinner Akas Jaiswal removed the overnight pair of Rajat Patidar (41) and Subranshu Senapati (47), opening the floodgates for Bengal.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami then stole the show with a sensational spell, dismantling MP's lower order. Shami, who is eyeing a return to the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, accounted for skipper Shubham Sharma (8), Saransh Jain (7), Kumar Kartikeya (9), and Kulwant Khejroliya (0), finishing with impressive figures of 4/47. (With PTI inputs)