Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

Shami returning after long injury break India's ODi World Cup 2023 star pacer Mohammed Shami is set to finally make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy. According to the Cricket Association of Bengal, Shami will play in the match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, starting on Wednesday, November 13.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 1st Test: Perth pitch report, key stats of Optus Stadium Mohd Shami to feature in AUS vs IND Test series? Shami has not featured for India since the World Cup final in Ahmedabad in November 2023. His recovery was delayed after he required surgery for an Achilles heel injury and later faced a setback with knee swelling. This extended his time away from the game, though he has had some sessions at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru during India's Test series against New Zealand.

Shami's return to match action is a significant boost for India, especially with the upcoming five-Test series in Australia beginning November 22. Although Shami was not included in the initial squad for the tour, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed hope last month that Shami could be available for part of the tour if he proves his fitness. The last time India faced Australia Down Under, the side had experienced some injuries to their pacers which could cost them in the series. With Shami in the sidelines, Team India would have to such a valuable option to come in against the Aussies. Shami has done well against Australia away from home earlier as well and could have a return to remember if he does make it to the squad at some point of time during the Border Gavaskar Trophy.