South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Playing 11 South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan South Africa vs India head-to-head in T20s Total matches played: 29

South Africa won: 12

India won: 16

No result: 1 South Africa vs India 3rd T20 live telecast in India: Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs South Africa T20 series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs SA 3rd T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India. South Africa vs India 3rd T20 live streaming in India: JioCinema will stream the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match in India on its application and website. Check full live updates of SA vs IND 3rd T20 here India and South Africa are set to continue their rivalry in the shortest format of the game. Historically, both teams have been competitive, as reflected in their head-to-head records. However, India currently leads the Proteas by a margin of 16-12. On the other hand, South Africa will need to replicate their performance in the 2nd T20 and keep the visitors under constant pressure to emerge victorious in Centurion. India will need their top order to spend some time at the crease and settle down to avoid losing early wickets, as they did during the second T20. However, despite the unfavourable result in the second T20, India are more than likely to field the same squad on Wednesday. The match on Wednesday will be very important for both sides, as a win in Centurion will ensure neither team loses the series. Even if the other team wins the final T20, the series will end in a 2-2 draw.

India made a strong statement with both bat and ball in the first T20 at Durban, where they secured a 1-0 lead, but their batting completely fell apart during the second T20 as they were only able to set a mere 125-run target for the home team, who chased it down with three wickets to spare to level the series.