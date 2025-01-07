Shastri and Ponting question BCCI about Shami's exclusion from 2024-25 BGT

Former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting on Tuesady have raised questions about India’s decision to exclude veteran pacer Mohammed Shami from the latter part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Despite recovering from an ankle injury and showcasing strong performances in domestic cricket, Shami’s absence from the squad in Australia was a point of contention. Both Shastri and Ponting believe that Shami’s experience and skills could have been a game-changer, particularly in the high-pressure final Tests. While Shastri voiced concerns over unclear communication regarding Shami’s injury status, Ponting said that the pacer has the potential to turn the tide in India’s favour.

Surprising communication on Shami’s injury

Ravi Shastri, former Indian head coach, expressed surprise over the lack of clear communication regarding Shami's injury and recovery process. Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri stated that he was puzzled by the delays and lack of transparency surrounding Shami's fitness, especially since the pacer was recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He believed that Shami should have been brought to Australia with the team, even if he wasn’t fully fit for the start of the series. Shastri suggested that keeping Shami with the squad and monitoring his progress could have made a difference, especially if he was available to play in the later Tests.

The importance of Shami's experience

Shastri further emphasised that Shami’s presence in the squad could have been crucial, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah also struggling with fitness during the series. With the series tied 1-1, India needed experienced bowlers, and Shami could have provided the necessary support to Bumrah, who had to skip bowling in the second innings of the Sydney Test due to his fitness concerns. Shastri argued that having Shami and Bumrah together would have raised India’s chances of a stronger finish in Melbourne and Sydney, particularly against Australia’s strong bowling attack.

Ponting agrees on Shami's potential impact

Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, echoed Shastri’s thoughts, stating that he was surprised Shami wasn’t flown out to Australia at least halfway through the series. Ponting acknowledged that even if Shami wasn’t fully fit, his experience and ability to bowl in short spells would have been invaluable. He believed that Shami’s presence could have been the difference in the series, suggesting that with Shami in the mix alongside Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, India’s bowling attack would have been much more formidable.