Gavaskar wants BCCI to have a day dedicated to charity like ENG and AUS

The recently concluded 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia had multiple controversial moments, which saw the cricket experts and media of both countries on opposite ends of debates. However, amidst all this, the Indian great Sunil Gavaskar was impressed by one thing in Australian cricket — their concept of the Pink Test to spread awareness of cancer. Gavaskar, on Saturday, said this is a great custom that Australia and England follow, and he wants BCCI to follow in their footsteps and have a dedicated charity day for the Indian cricket team as well.

A noble cause in Australia

Sunil Gavaskar, the former India cricketer, recently praised Cricket Australia and legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath for their exemplary charitable work aimed at raising awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment. The Sydney Test has long been dedicated to this cause, with all proceeds going to the McGrath Foundation, an organisation that supports those affected by the disease. Founded by McGrath after the tragic death of his wife from breast cancer, the foundation continues to make a significant impact on both awareness and treatment.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar believes India needs players who want to earn a name for the team Gavaskar lauded the efforts of McGrath and Cricket Australia, describing their initiative as a shining example of how cricket can be used for social good. He noted that McGrath, who remains deeply involved in his foundation, works tirelessly to ensure high-profile individuals contribute to the cause, further amplifying its reach.

Gavaskar calls for similar initiative in India

In his remarks, Gavaskar urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider starting a similar charitable initiative during the home season of Indian cricket. Recognising that the BCCI is the wealthiest cricket board in the world, Gavaskar suggested that the organisation could dedicate a day of Test cricket to charity, just like Australia and England.

Drawing attention to successful charity initiatives in other cricketing nations, Gavaskar pointed out that England has a tradition of dedicating specific days to charity, such as the Bob Willis Day at Birmingham and charitable events at Lord’s. He believes the BCCI could replicate this model by partnering with a foundation set up by former Indian players to support a noble cause.

BCCI’s efforts often go unnoticed

While Gavaskar acknowledged that the BCCI has made significant strides in charitable work, including pension schemes for former players, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for female cricketers, and donations to various causes, he emphasised that these efforts often go unnoticed by the general public. He urged the BCCI to become more proactive in showcasing their good work to ensure that the public is aware of their contributions.

A perfect time to start

Gavaskar concluded by highlighting the upcoming home season as an ideal opportunity for the BCCI to initiate such a charitable endeavour. By dedicating a day to charity in collaboration with a former player’s foundation, the BCCI could make a meaningful impact while setting a precedent for other cricket boards to follow.