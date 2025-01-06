ICC to reignite two-tier system in Test cricket talk with BCCI, ECB and CA

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is exploring the introduction of a two-tier Test cricket system in collaboration with the cricket boards of India, Australia, and England. The initiative aims to enhance the appeal of Test cricket by ensuring more competitive matches among the "Big Three" nations. The proposal, under discussion since 2016, may take shape after the conclusion of the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) in 2027. Critical meeting to shape future plans ICC Chairman Jay Shah is expected to meet Cricket Australia Chair Mike Baird and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson to discuss the proposal's details. According to reports from The Age, any changes would only be implemented after the current FTP concludes in 2027.

The two-tier system, first seriously considered in 2016, faced resistance from several cricket boards, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh, due to concerns over reduced revenue and limited opportunities for smaller teams to play against top nations.

BCCI prepares for crucial SGM

As the BCCI gears up for its Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 12 in Mumbai, interim secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to be officially appointed to a full-time role. Saikia assumed the interim position following Jay Shah’s elevation to ICC Chairman.

A senior BCCI official noted that discussions on a two-tier Test system have not been formally revived recently, with the focus currently on the SGM and reviewing India’s recent tour of Australia.

Renewed support for change

Over time, the idea of a two-tier structure has gained traction among cricketing experts. Advocates argue that such a system would ensure more frequent high-quality matches among the best teams, boosting the appeal of Test cricket.

Former Indian captain Ravi Shastri has consistently backed the idea, emphasising the need for regular contests between top nations to sustain the relevance of the format. Speaking during the recent fifth Test between India and Australia, Shastri highlighted how the move could create exciting competitions, keeping Test cricket vibrant.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has also expressed dissatisfaction with the current structure of the World Test Championship (WTC), underscoring the need for reforms to preserve the traditional format's prestige.

Challenges from smaller nations

The proposal has drawn criticism from smaller cricketing nations, such as Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. These countries fear that a two-tier system could marginalise their teams, reducing opportunities to play against top-ranked sides and affecting their revenue streams. Addressing these concerns will be crucial in future discussions.