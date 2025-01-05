IND vs AUS: Top five controversies during 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy finally ended with Australia reclaiming the coveted trophy after a decade, winning the series 3–1. The five-match series witnessed some great cricketing action and records being created. However, it also saw some unforgettable controversial moments, making the series unique in its own way. But what were the top five moments of controversy over the 45 days of India’s stay in Australia? Take a look.

1. Md Siraj vs Travis Head

Mohammed Siraj's fiery send-off to Travis Head during the third Test in Brisbane sparked a major controversy. While the on-field exchange was settled promptly, post-match comments reignited the debate. Head claimed he only said "well bowled" to Siraj, but the Indian pacer accused him of lying, making it one of the most discussed incidents of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the ICC, while Travis Head also received one demerit point.

2. Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas

During the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, the Indian team was shell-shocked by 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas, who scored his maiden half-century with some fiery shots against the Indian bowlers. Tension rose within the Indian squad, leading to Kohli and Konstas bumping shoulders during the tenth over of the match. Australian media and former cricketers criticised Kohli for his behaviour, while the ICC penalised him with 20 per cent of his match fee and a demerit point.

During the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli was the preferred target for Australian media as the Indian star batter was subjected to multiple attacks. From his depiction as a clown in newspapers following the incident with Sam Konstas to accusations of misbehaving with Australian reporters over a breach of privacy, the coverage was relentless. The man who was labelled "King" before the series by the same media became their main villain a few games into the series.

5. Controversy over Snicko

There were three separate occasions when DRS calls and Snicko came under fire during the series. The first incident occurred during day one of the first Test in Perth when KL Rahul was given out based on a spike on Snicko, despite TV replays showing a clear gap between bat and ball. The second incident involved Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was given out on the fifth day of the Melbourne Test based on a TV replay showing a deflection off the ball, even though Snicko showed no spike. To make matters worse, Washington Sundar was also adjudged out during the Sydney Test in a similar situation to Rahul's—TV replays showed no movement, but there was a spike on Snicko. These incidents led many cricket experts to question the parameters of conclusive evidence and the manner in which the technology was being used, especially as multiple decisions seemed to go against one particular team.

Another moment of the Australian media vs Indian players came before the start of the Melbourne Test, when the media accused all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja of avoiding the local press at an MCG press conference, claiming he only answered questions from Hindi media before leaving. The Indian team clarified that Jadeja had to leave early to catch the team bus, but Australian outlets dismissed this explanation, calling the Indian camp "disorganised and hopeless."