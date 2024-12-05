SMAT: Baroda slams highest team total in T20 cricket; check full list here

The ongoing 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will go down as one of a kind in history as it keeps breaking T20 records with each passing day. The latest entry to this list is Baroda’s onslaught against Sikkim on Thursday, December 5, which saw them scoring 349 for 5 in 20 overs to record the highest T20 score of all time. They broke Zimbabwe’s 344-run record against Gambia set in October this year. After Thursday, Indian teams hold three of the top five highest T20 scores of all-time. India men's cricket team with their 297 for 6 against Bangladesh are on fourthspot, while IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad with their 287 for 3 against RCB are on fifth spot.

Full list of highest team totals in T20 cricket

Highest T20 scores of all-time Team Score Opposition Ground Date Baroda 349/5 v Sikkim Indore 05/12/24 Zimbabwe 344/4 v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23/10/24 Nepal 314/3 v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/23 India 297/6 v Bangladesh Hyderabad 12/10/24 SRH 287/3 v RCB Bengaluru 15/04/24 Zimbabwe 286/5 v Seychelles Nairobi (Gym) 19/10/24 India 283/1 v South Africa Johannesburg 15/11/24 Afghanistan 278/3 v Ireland Dehradun 23/02/19 Czech Rep. 278/4 v Turkey Ilfov County 30/08/19 SRH 277/3 v MI Hyderabad 27/03/24 Punjab 275/6 v Andhra Ranchi 17/10/23 Stars 273/2 v Hurricanes Melbourne 19/01/22 KKR 272/7 v DC Visakhapatnam 03/04/24 Titans 271/3 v Knights Potchefstroom 31/10/22

Match summary

Baroda’s impressive batting performance against Sikkim, posting a formidable total of 349/5, was led by an explosive innings from Bhanu Punia, who scored a remarkable 134* off 51 balls, and Shivalik Sharma, who hit 55 off 17 balls. Baroda piled on the runs as Abhimanyusingh Rajput and Shashwat Rawat also made significant contributions, scoring 53 off 17 balls and 43 off 16 balls, respectively. Despite a few wickets falling at regular intervals, Baroda's middle order kept the scoreboard ticking, with Vishnu Solanki adding 50 runs off 16 balls. The innings were powered by a remarkable run rate of 17.45, showcasing aggressive batting throughout.

Chasing a daunting target of 350 runs in 20 overs, Sikkim never looked in control. They lost wickets at regular intervals, and despite a few decent efforts, they were unable to keep up with the required run rate. Pranesh Chettri and Nilesh Lamichaney fell early, both failing to make an impact. Ashish Thapa and Parth Palawat showed some resistance, scoring 6 and 12 runs, respectively, but they could not build partnerships. Sikkim’s key players, including Robin Limboo, Palzor Tamang, and Lee Yong Lepcha, all got out cheaply. Ankur Malik (18*) and Roshan Kumar (6*) remained unbeaten, but their efforts were not enough as Sikkim was restricted to just 86/7, falling well short of the target.