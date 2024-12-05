1983 World Cup heroes offer support to Kambli, but he must seek rehab

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team has stepped forward to offer help to former cricketer Vinod Kambli, whose battle with alcohol addiction has led many of his former colleagues to distance themselves. The team, led by captain Kapil Dev, has expressed a willingness to support Kambli financially for rehabilitation treatment. However, their support comes with a crucial condition: Kambli must be willing to check into rehab on his own first.

"Kapil has told me clearly that if he wants to go to rehab, then we are willing to help him financially," said former India seamer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. "However, he has to check into rehab himself first. Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts."

The 1983 World Cup squad had previously come together to support former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during his cancer treatment, showing their strong sense of camaraderie. This offer to Kambli represents perhaps the final opportunity for the troubled cricketer to receive meaningful help from his peers in the Indian cricketing community.

Earlier, for the second time in just a few months, Kambli's health sparked concern among cricket fans after a disturbing video of him surfaced on social media. In August, a video showing the 52-year-old struggling to walk properly left fans shocked, and on Tuesday, another video went viral. This time, Kambli, visibly emotional, was seen clutching the hand of his childhood friend and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a rare public meeting at Shivaji Park.

A Moment of Painful Reunion

The two cricket icons had gathered at Shivaji Park to attend a memorial ceremony for their childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar. During the event, Kambli attempted to deliver a tribute to Achrekar, but his speech was muddled and incoherent, further highlighting the state he is in. The video of Kambli’s emotional attempt at paying tribute went viral, causing widespread concern.

Couto Clarifies Kambli’s Condition

Marcus Couto, a childhood friend of Kambli, was quick to address rumours about his condition. "He wasn’t drunk or something. He hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol for the past one year," Couto clarified in an interview with *Times of India*. "It's just that he became very emotional during his brief meeting with Sachin. He was very enthusiastic about meeting Sachin and attending the function."

The emotional nature of the encounter was evident to others present at the event. Former India and Mumbai wicketkeeper Sameer Dighe expressed his sorrow at seeing Kambli in such a state. "I met him after many years. He got up, hugged me, and called out, 'Samya!' I couldn't see him in his present condition. I felt so bad. I had tears in my eyes," Dighe said, adding that Kambli's health had significantly deteriorated. "We've played together for 14 years for Mumbai. I pray to God to give him good health," he added.

Health Struggles and Rehab Attempts

Couto also revealed that Kambli has been battling severe health issues. "He has multiple health issues. There's no point in him going for rehab—Kambli has already been to rehab 14 times!" said Couto. "Thrice, we took him to a rehab in Vasai." This comes after the first video emerged in August, showing that Kambli was struggling with serious ailments. Couto and his brother Ricky had even visited Kambli at his residence in Bandra after that video went viral.