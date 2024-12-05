IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Adelaide weather forecast, Pink Ball test pitch report

Australia would aim to level the five-match Test series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when Pat Cummins' side take on Rohit Sharma's India in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. The match will be played by a Pink ball as it is going to be a Day-Night Test match.

The India vs Australia 2nd Test will begin at 2:30 PM local time, which is 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), as Adelaide is 5 hours ahead of India's time zone.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming While Indian team was greeted by inclement weather conditions in Adelaide a few days back, but the sun has been beating down at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in the build-up to Pink Ball Test. However, there has been a prediction of thunderstorm on Friday afternoon on December 6.

India vs Australia Pink Ball Test: Adelaide weather forecast on December 6

According to the accuweather.com, overcast conditions could greet the both the teams on Friday. There is a chance of Thunderstorm at 1 PM Adelaide Time (8 AM IST) on December 6. However, by the time of toss, 2 PM Adelaide Time i.e. 9 AM IST, the weather is expected to be clear. The weather may remain partly cloudy over the five days (from December 6 to December 10), with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature dropping to as low as 13 degrees Celsius.

Does inclement Adelaide weathe conditions affect the decision after the IND vs AUS toss?

Damian Hough, the head curator at Adelaide Oval, has predicted a well-balanced pitch for the upcoming second Test between India and Australia. However, the conditions might not be as straightforward, with light showers forecast for Friday. These early showers could affect the pitch's behaviour, particularly on the opening two days of play.

Bowlers to Gain Advantage as the Match Progresses

As the match unfolds, Hough anticipates that the wicket will favour the bowlers, especially from Day 3 onwards. With a thick grass cover expected to be present, the surface will likely offer plenty of assistance to the bowlers, making life difficult for the batting line-up.

Challenges for Batters with Pink Ball

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: A look at pink ball Tests in numbers at Adelaide Oval The famous pink ball used in day/night Tests is known for its pronounced swing, and the Adelaide Oval conditions are expected to accentuate these challenges for the batsmen. The early days could see a test of technique, as batters will need to counter the movement generated by the conditions.

Historical Toss Trends at Adelaide Oval

Historically, the Adelaide Oval has seen mixed results for teams winning the toss. Out of the six day/night Tests played here, the side winning the toss has emerged victorious only three times. Interestingly, teams opting to bat first have won three out of the six day/night Tests at the iconic venue.