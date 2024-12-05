India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: KL to open, I will bat in middle, says Captain Rohit

The Indian cricket team aims to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series against Australia, which is also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when the two teams meet on Friday for a Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. On the eve of the India vs. Australia 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma is set to address media persons in Adelaide.

This will be Rohit Sharma's first press conference after being white-washed at home. Jasprit Bumrah led the team in the first Test as Rohit was on paternity break.

Rohit's return to India's Playing 11 is set to bolster the batting line-up, but at what position he will bat will be a talking point in the press conference in Australia.

A parallel journey Down Under

KL Rahul sees a younger version of himself in 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal. On his maiden tour to Australia, Jaiswal’s current circumstances mirror Rahul’s own experiences during his first trip Down Under a decade ago.

Back in the 2014-15 series, a young Rahul debuted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at No. 6, managing just 3 and 1 in his two innings. Yet, what followed in Sydney was nothing short of redemption: a scintillating 110 as an opener in only his second match. It was a coming-of-age performance that announced Rahul’s arrival on the big stage.

The hour that eased nerves

Despite his success in Sydney, Rahul faced his share of nerves. In the second innings of that match, where he scored 16, a crucial hour-long partnership with then senior opener Murali Vijay became a moment of learning and comfort. That time in the middle, under Vijay’s watchful eye, helped Rahul find his footing and confidence.

"That innings of 16 may not appear significant on paper, but the time I spent with Vijay bhai was invaluable. It calmed my nerves," Rahul had once remarked.

Playing mentor to Jaiswal

Fast forward to 2024, Rahul is now in Vijay’s shoes, offering guidance to Jaiswal. The duo’s camaraderie shone brightly in Perth, where they stitched together a record-breaking Indian opening partnership of 201 in the second innings. While Jaiswal dazzled with a classy century, Rahul’s steady 77 laid the foundation.

"I saw shades of myself in him – how I was 10 years ago, opening the batting for the first time," Rahul admitted. “The doubts, the nerves, the self-questioning—it’s all a part of the process. The best you can do is slow things down, take a few deep breaths, and trust your game.”

The next pin-up boy of Indian cricket

Jaiswal’s century in Perth has already garnered accolades, positioning him as Indian cricket’s next rising star. Rahul’s mentorship is proving instrumental in helping Jaiswal navigate this pivotal phase. Just as Vijay’s presence had steadied him a decade ago, Rahul is now ensuring that Jaiswal steps forward with clarity and confidence.

"It’s a beautiful feeling to see someone as talented as Jaiswal take his first steps in international cricket," Rahul added. “I only hope I can guide him as well as I was guided back then."

