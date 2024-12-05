Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: KL to open, I will bat in middle, says Captain Rohit
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: KL to open, I will bat in middle, says Captain Rohit

In the press conference on the eve of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma informs that he will bat somewhere in the middle order and KL Rahul will continue as opener

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
12:43 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Approach of young generation

Rohit also opened on the attacking approach of young players like Jaiswal, Gill and Pant. He said this new generation only wants to win match rather than thier own milestone which makes them fearless and game changer for the team.

12:41 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Rohit on Washington Sundar

Rohit said that player's like Washington Sundar are valuable for the team, his career took a dip after injuries but hopefully if he can avoind any more injury in the future, he will becomne one of biggest match winners for the team.

12:37 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Rohit on dropping Ashwin and Jadeja

Rohit in the pc mentioned that dropping match winners like Ashwin and Jadeja is always tough but sometime we need to take tough decisions to adapt to conditions. However, they should not be counted out as they can easily provide another big performance whenever team needs.

12:33 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Not fixing what's not broken

On opting to bat in middle to allow Rahul to open, Rohit said that they have a good momentum on thier side and at the end of the day result is important and they can give us that no problem for him to bat down the order.

12:28 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Ready for Pink ball

Rohit said that the team has good three days practice with the pink ball and are ready for the challenge.

12:24 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Rahul as opener confirmed by skipper

Rohit Sharma confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings with Yashasvi and he will bat somewhere in the middle order.

12:23 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Captain on batting in middle order

"It was a practice game. Not Looking much into it. Just wanted to habve a feel of Pink Ball Test," said Rohit on playing in middle order.

12:20 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: PC Underway

The pre-match press conference of Rohit Sharma is now underway.

12:18 PM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Kohli back in form

The star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, who holds the record for most Test century in Adelaide ended his dry run with a century in Perth and is now ready to take on the Aussie bowlers at a venue he is very well known with in the second Test.

12:04 PM

India vs Australia 2nd Test Preview

Rohit Sharma’s Crucial Return: India’s Leadership Test Against Wounded Australia
 
India’s strategy for the day-night Test against Australia, starting Friday, could hinge on a bold decision: will Rohit Sharma step back into the side and take the reins, leading from the front in a battle of wits and resilience? With Australia reeling from their defeat in the series opener, India looks poised to capitalise, but the key challenge lies in finding the perfect combination to maintain their momentum.
 
A Batting Dilemma: Rohit and Shubman Gill’s Return
 
The biggest headache for the Indian team is the batting order. With Rohit Sharma returning from a brief paternity break and Shubman Gill fit and ready to play, reshuffling the lineup becomes inevitable. It’s a problem any captain would gladly welcome—having too many fit players is far better than being under-strength, as India found themselves in their last tour of Australia, where they defied all odds to clinch an unexpected triumph.
 
India’s Perfect Start: A Historic Win in Perth
 
India’s last visit to Australia saw a remarkable comeback following their infamous 36 all-out collapse in Adelaide. This time, however, they stand in a far stronger position, fresh off a dominant performance in Perth that handed Australia their first-ever defeat at Optus Stadium. The series opener was a statement of intent, but the day-night Test will present a new set of challenges.
 
The Twilight Test: A Unique Challenge for India’s Batting Line-Up
 
The pink ball adds a new layer of complexity for the Indian batsmen. Known for its extra seam movement, especially under the twilight conditions, it will test the technical prowess of India’s top order. In this unique format, every session counts, and India’s batters must be at their sharpest to negate the conditions that could favour the Australian bowlers.
 
Australia’s Resilience: Will the Hosts Bounce Back?
 
Australia, wounded but never defeated, will come into the second Test with something to prove. Having lost only one of their 12 day-night Tests at home, they are formidable at the Gabba under lights. The 10-day break since their defeat in Perth has given them time to regroup, but the pressure to bounce back will be immense. With their pride on the line, Australia’s hunger to make a comeback is palpable.
 
A Showdown of Giants: India’s Test of Nerve
 
In this high-stakes contest, India is not just playing for another win but for a chance to drive home their advantage against a wounded Australia. As the twilight hour approaches, the pink ball will reveal which team can adapt best. For India, it’s about more than just playing; it’s about asserting their dominance in Australia once again.

11:52 AM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: PC in less than 10 minutes

The press conference of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for the second Test at Adelaide is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST, i.e., eight minutes later.

11:40 AM

Rohit Sharma press conference LIVE UPDATES: Will the skipper demote himself in batting order?

Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to address his batting position during the press conference today and the as the return of Gill and Rahul's form has caused a wide debate ahead of the second Test.

11:25 AM

India's possible playing 11 for second Test

India's probable playing 11 for second Test:
  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  2. Rohit Sharma
  3. KL Rahul
  4. Virat Kohli
  5. Shubman Gill
  6. Rishabh Pant
  7. Nitish Kumar Reddy
  8. Washingon Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja
  9. Harshit Rana
  10. Md Siraj
  11. Jasprit Bumrah

11:10 AM

IND W vs AUS W, 1st ODI: Cricket live action update

Apart from men's tussling it out in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the moement, the women's team have kicked-offthier ODI series from Thursday with 1st ODI at Brisbane.

At the moement batting first, India women has added 58 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of 17 overs mark. Harmanpreet Kaur (16 not-out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (4 not-out) are at the crease. 

11:05 AM

Rahul to play as floater

Indian batter KL Rahul attended a press conference on Wednesday, where he revealed  that he just wants to be the part of playing 11 and is even ready to play the role of floater if team requires.
The Indian cricket team aims to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series against Australia, which is also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when the two teams meet on Friday for a Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. On the eve of the India vs. Australia 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma is set to address media persons in Adelaide. 
 
This will be Rohit Sharma's first press conference after being white-washed at home. Jasprit Bumrah led the team in the first Test as Rohit was on paternity break. 
 
Rohit's return to India's Playing 11 is set to bolster the batting line-up, but at what position he will bat will be a talking point in the press conference in Australia. 
 
Meanwhile, KL Rahul briefed the media on November 4 that he just want to be part of India's Playing 11 no matter what would be his batting position. 
 
A parallel journey Down Under
 
  KL Rahul sees a younger version of himself in 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal. On his maiden tour to Australia, Jaiswal’s current circumstances mirror Rahul’s own experiences during his first trip Down Under a decade ago.
 
Back in the 2014-15 series, a young Rahul debuted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at No. 6, managing just 3 and 1 in his two innings. Yet, what followed in Sydney was nothing short of redemption: a scintillating 110 as an opener in only his second match. It was a coming-of-age performance that announced Rahul’s arrival on the big stage.
 
The hour that eased nerves
 
  Despite his success in Sydney, Rahul faced his share of nerves. In the second innings of that match, where he scored 16, a crucial hour-long partnership with then senior opener Murali Vijay became a moment of learning and comfort. That time in the middle, under Vijay’s watchful eye, helped Rahul find his footing and confidence.
 
"That innings of 16 may not appear significant on paper, but the time I spent with Vijay bhai was invaluable. It calmed my nerves," Rahul had once remarked.
 
Playing mentor to Jaiswal
 
  Fast forward to 2024, Rahul is now in Vijay’s shoes, offering guidance to Jaiswal. The duo’s camaraderie shone brightly in Perth, where they stitched together a record-breaking Indian opening partnership of 201 in the second innings. While Jaiswal dazzled with a classy century, Rahul’s steady 77 laid the foundation.
 
"I saw shades of myself in him – how I was 10 years ago, opening the batting for the first time," Rahul admitted. “The doubts, the nerves, the self-questioning—it’s all a part of the process. The best you can do is slow things down, take a few deep breaths, and trust your game.”
 
The next pin-up boy of Indian cricket
 
Jaiswal’s century in Perth has already garnered accolades, positioning him as Indian cricket’s next rising star. Rahul’s mentorship is proving instrumental in helping Jaiswal navigate this pivotal phase. Just as Vijay’s presence had steadied him a decade ago, Rahul is now ensuring that Jaiswal steps forward with clarity and confidence.
 
"It’s a beautiful feeling to see someone as talented as Jaiswal take his first steps in international cricket," Rahul added. “I only hope I can guide him as well as I was guided back then."
 

Rohit Sharma press conference live date and time

 
According to Indian Standard Time (IST), Rohit Sharma's press conference will begin at 12 noon today. 
 

Rohit Sharma press conference live streaming and telecast 

The live streaming of Rohit's press conference will be available on Star Sports' YouTube channel and Disney+Hotstar. The live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.

Topics :Shubman GillRohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

