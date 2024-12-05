India bowled out for 100 vs AUS: Full list of women's team's lowest scores

India's batting line-up collapsed to a mere 100 all out in the first Women’s One-Day International (ODI) against Australia on Thursday, as pacer Megan Schutt tore through with a stunning five-wicket haul. Opting to bat first, India’s innings never took off, with the openers dismissed within the first seven overs.

Priya Punia, making her comeback in place of the dropped Shafali Verma, managed just 3 runs off 17 balls, appearing completely out of rhythm. Smriti Mandhana, known for her elegance, fell prey to a wide outswinger, nicking behind for 8 off 9 balls. Schutt struck again as Punia, attempting to break free, was caught at backward point.

Indian women’s team’s lowest score in ODI cricket Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Date 26 19.1 1.35 2 v NZ Women St Saviour 11/07/02 37 35 1.05 2 v NZ Women Auckland 14/01/82 49 37.5 1.29 1 v NZ Women Christchurch 02/02/82 59 35.2 1.66 1 v ENG Women St Saviour 10/07/02 61 37 1.64 1 v ENG Women Nelson 31/01/82 62 28.2 2.18 2 v NZ Women Lincoln 13/03/06 63 39.3 1.59 1 v ENG Women Eden Gardens 01/01/78 65 33.2 1.95 1 v ENG Women Osterley 28/06/86 74 42 1.76 2 v AUS Women Auckland 10/01/82 78 50.5 1.53 1 v NZ Women Palmerston North 24/01/82 79 47.2 1.66 2 v AUS Women Patna 08/01/78 79 27.1 2.9 2 v AUS Women Wankhede 14/03/12 85 32.3 2.61 1 v ENG Women Guwahati 14/11/95 89 42.3 2.09 1 v AUS Women Adelaide 25/02/06 95 41.1 2.3 1 v NZ Women Durham 17/07/02 99 36.3 2.71 2 v ENG Women Banstead 27/07/86 100 34.2 2.91 1 v AUS Women Brisbane 05/12/24 101 43.5 2.3 2 v ENG Women Lincoln 07/02/03 102 45.1 2.25 1 v ENG Women Taunton 01/09/08 106 44 2.4 2 v AUS Women Jaipur 25/01/84 108 58.4 1.84 1 v AUS Women Wetherby 21/07/93 112 54.3 2.05 2 v NZ Women London 28/07/93 112 52.2 2.14 1 v ENG Women Auckland 12/01/82 112 44.5 2.49 1 v ENG Women Delhi 11/11/95

Brief resistance: Rodrigues and Harmanpreet show sparks

The middle order showed glimpses of fight, led by Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, both scoring 23 off 42 balls. Rodrigues, batting at number five, seemed comfortable at the crease but fell to Kim Garth while attempting a delicate glide to third man. Harmanpreet was trapped leg before wicket by Annabel Sutherland, cutting short what could have been a captain's knock.

The collapse: From 62/3 to 100 all out

India's batting unravelled after Rodrigues’ departure, losing the last seven wickets for just 38 runs. The tail crumbled under pressure, with the final three batters falling for no addition to the score, leaving India bundled out in just 34.2 overs.

Schutt’s masterclass: A five-for to remember

Megan Schutt, the architect of India’s downfall, delivered a lethal spell, securing her maiden five-wicket haul in One-Day Internationals. She sealed her performance by clean-bowling Priya Mishra, bringing an end to India’s forgettable innings.

India Full Scorecard