SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Batting failure hands Hyderabad 5 run loss

Impact Substitute Options: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh

, Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya,

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.

Earlier, Kolkata, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, could post 171/9 in their 20 overs, Nitish Rana (42) and Rinku Singh were the only players with notable contributions.

Chasing 172, Sunrisers had a decent start with the opening pair adding 29. They lost three quick wickets and suddenly it was 54/4 in the seventh over. Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then added 70 off just 47 balls, to bring the target down to 42 off the last 35 balls. Thakur got Klaasen and suddenly the wickets kept falling and it came down to nine from the last over.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad would not like to believe that they managed to lose a match where they needed 38 off 30 balls with six wickets in hand. But they have done it and courtesy of that, remain on six points from nine games. Varun Chakaravrthy was the hero for Kolkata Knight Riders as he defended nine runs in the last over to win the game by five runs.