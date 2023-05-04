Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Batting failure hands Hyderabad 5 run loss

SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Batting failure hands Hyderabad 5 run loss

Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights, SRH vs KKR: Hyderabad were 54/4 in their chase of 172. However, Markram and Klaasen added 70. With 38 needed off 30, they slipped again and lost by 5 runs

BS Web Team New Delhi
SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Batting failure hands Hyderabad 5 run loss

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023
Read More

Key Event

11:38 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Summary

11:24 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chakaravarthy defends nine in the last over

11:16 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Samad out, Sunrisers still need 7 off 3

11:12 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Nine needed off the last 6 balls

11:38 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Summary

 
The Sunrisers Hyderabad would not like to believe that they managed to lose a match where they needed 38 off 30 balls with six wickets in hand. But they have done it and courtesy of that, remain on six points from nine games. Varun Chakaravrthy was the hero for Kolkata Knight Riders as he defended nine runs in the last over to win the game by five runs. 
 
Chasing 172, Sunrisers had a decent start with the opening pair adding 29. They lost three quick wickets and suddenly it was 54/4 in the seventh over. Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then added 70 off just 47 balls, to bring the target down to 42 off the last 35 balls. Thakur got Klaasen and suddenly the wickets kept falling and it came down to nine from the last over. 
 
Earlier, Kolkata, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, could post 171/9 in their 20 overs, Nitish Rana (42) and Rinku Singh were the only players with notable contributions. 
 

11:24 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chakaravarthy defends nine in the last over

 
With nine needed off the last lat over and Abdul Samad still there alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, there was hope that Sunrisers would most probably win it. Varun Chakaravrthy, a spinner was given the over and he removed Samad and conceded only three runs to win the game by five runs for the Knight Riders.
 

11:16 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Samad out, Sunrisers still need 7 off 3

 
Abdul Samad, going for glory to hit a six and bring the target down to just 1 run in three balls, has been caught at deep mid-wicket and now Hyderabad still need 7 off 3 with just two wickets in hand. 
 

11:12 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Nine needed off the last 6 balls

 
Abdul Asamd will have the strike as Hyderabad took 12 from the 19th over bowled by Vaibhav Arora. Now the 20th will be bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy. 
 

11:09 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hyderabad making it hard for themselves

 
Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen back to back and now they have made it tough for themselves in the Duckworth-Lewis and Stern Method. Now 15 needed off 8
 

11:03 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Markram gone, Hyderabad still need 27 in 20

 
Aiden Markram looked frustrated as he played a very bad shot to get out and put pressure on his team. At the end of 17 overs, Hyderabad need 26 from 18 balls to win
 

10:51 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Thakur breaks the 70-run stand between Klaasen and Markram

10:49 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Two Proteas building the Sunrisers innings

10:49 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Anukul Roy piles on the misery for Brook, out for nought again

10:48 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Russell removes Tripathi

10:47 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Russell showing his muscles

10:46 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Thakur the partnership breaker gets Abhishek

10:45 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Harshit Rana gets Agarwal

10:44 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Tripathi gets going

10:43 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Tripathi the impact player for Hyderabad

9:52 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: The catch by Markram was no less than a Bahubali act

9:51 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal add 29 for the first wicket

9:50 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: 172 the target for Hyderabad

9:49 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Natarajan got Rinku, conceded only three in the last over

9:48 PM May 23

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Buvneshwar gets Narine

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersHyderabad

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story