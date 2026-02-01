Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Delhi vs UP Warriorz preview, toss timings, live streaming Sri Lanka and England will continue the T20I action today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, as the two sides meet for the second T20I of the three-match series. England lead the series 1-0 and will aim to win the match and seal the series with a match to spare, while the hosts will leave no stone unturned to level things up and keep the series alive.

Sri Lanka team news

Sri Lanka will be eager to respond strongly after going down by 11 runs (DLS) in the rain-hit series opener. The hosts were bowled out for 133 in 16.2 overs, with Kusal Mendis the lone bright spot, scoring 37 off 20 balls, despite a steady start from Pathum Nissanka.

The batting unit will be under pressure to show more application, especially in the middle order. Bowling-wise, Matheesha Pathirana impressed with economical figures and remains key. Sri Lanka will look for sharper execution overall to level the series. England team news England will head into the second T20I full of confidence after a well-rounded performance in the opener. Their bowlers set the tone, with Sam Curran grabbing a hat-trick and Adil Rashid delivering a tight spell of three wickets for 19 runs. The batting unit then capitalised, led by Phil Salt’s attacking 46 at the top, supported by Tom Banton’s quick cameo. England are likely to stick with the winning combination as they aim to seal the series with another victory.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-head in T20s Total matches: 15

Sri Lanka won: 4

England won: 11

No result: 0 Sri Lanka vs England T20 series: Full squad Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

England full squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 2nd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England be played? The Sri Lanka and England 2nd T20 match will be played on Sunday, February 1. What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between Sri Lanka and England? The Sri Lanka and England 2nd T20 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 take place? The toss for the 2nd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6:30 pm IST. When will the first ball of the 2nd T20 between Sri Lanka and England be bowled? The first ball of the 2nd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be bowled at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India? The live telecast of the 2nd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.