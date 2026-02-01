U19 World Cup 2026: Indian players to look out for during IND vs PAK clash

The Super Six stage of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup reaches a thrilling climax as five-time champions India take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been nothing short of outstanding so far, winning all four of their matches with authority and showcasing depth across departments.

However, despite their unbeaten run, the stakes remain extremely high. A heavy defeat against Pakistan could still dent India’s semifinal hopes, adding extra tension to an already high-voltage encounter. While India boast a superior overall record and have looked the more settled unit in this tournament, Pakistan’s recent dominance in age-group cricket ensures this contest is anything but straightforward.

India's strength lies in their collective performance. Almost every player has contributed at crucial junctures, whether with the bat or the ball. Yet, against a dangerous Pakistan side, India will need a few individuals to rise above the rest and seize key moments. Here are the Indian players who could prove decisive in this much-anticipated clash. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of India's most impactful batters in the middle order. Aggressive yet composed, the right-hander has scored 166 runs in four matches at a healthy strike rate of 133.87, registering two half-centuries along the way. His ability to shift gears quickly has allowed India to maintain momentum through the middle overs.

Against Pakistan’s sharp pace attack, Sooryavanshi’s confidence in playing both pace and spin will be crucial. If he can get going, he has the potential to put the opposition under immediate pressure and tilt the game decisively in India’s favour. Ayush Mhatre Captain Ayush Mhatre has led with maturity well beyond his years. While his numbers with the bat — 99 runs with a highest score of 53 — may not jump off the page, his contributions have often come at important moments. Striking at 128.57, Mhatre has played the role of stabiliser and accelerator when required. More importantly, his off-break bowling has provided crucial breakthroughs, with three wickets to his name. As captain, Mhatre’s calm decision-making and tactical awareness will be tested against Pakistan, making his all-round presence invaluable.

Abhigyan Kundu Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu has been India’s batting mainstay in the tournament. Currently the team’s leading run-scorer with 183 runs, Kundu boasts a staggering average of 91.50, underlining his consistency and composure at the top of the order. Kundu’s ability to absorb pressure and rotate strike early allows India to build strong foundations. With two fifties already to his name, the onus will be on him to once again blunt Pakistan’s new-ball attack and give India a solid platform. Vihaan Malhotra Vihaan Malhotra has arguably been India’s breakout star. The left-hander announced himself in style with a magnificent unbeaten 109, the only century by an Indian batter in the tournament so far. With 151 runs at an average of 75.50, Malhotra has shown he can anchor an innings while still scoring at a brisk pace.

Adding further value is his part-time bowling, through which he has picked up four wickets, including a four-wicket haul. His dual skill set makes him one of India’s biggest X factors heading into the Pakistan clash. RS Ambrish RS Ambrish has quietly gone about his job with the ball, emerging as one of India’s most dependable seamers. The right-arm pacer has claimed seven wickets in four matches, including a best of 4/29, while maintaining impressive control and discipline. Ambrish’s ability to strike early and keep things tight in the middle overs could be pivotal against Pakistan’s top order. If he can generate early movement with the new ball, India’s bowlers could gain the upper hand quickly.