The Indian cricket team extended their record of the most consecutive test series wins on home soil after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.





India Test series wins since 2013



Most consecutive Test series wins at home Team Consecutive series wins at home From To India 17 February 2013 Present Australia 10 November 1994 November 2000 Australia 10 July 2004 November 2008 West Indies 8 March 1976 February 1986 West Indies 7 March 1998 November 2001 South Africa 7 May 2009 May 2012 Now, India have not lost a series at home since 2012-13, when Aliaster Cook's men defeated MS Dhoni's men on home soil.

