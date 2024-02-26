LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: Hartley gets Rohit, India two down

On Day 4 of the India vs England 4th Test, India will be looking to seal the five-match series with just 152 more runs to win at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. India were 40-0 at stumps on Day 3 and would start today at advantageous position. However, England could aspire to stage a miraculous comeback given the Ranchi wicket is staying low. If English spinners bowl a good line and take few early wickets, the match could turn on its head.

India vs England 4th Test scorecards

England first inning England 2nd Inning 145-10 (53.5 ov) CRR:2.69 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley b K Yadav 60 91 7 0 65.93 Ben Duckett c S Khan b R Ashwin 15 15 2 0 100 Ollie Pope lbw b R Ashwin 0 1 0 0 0 Joe Root lbw b R Ashwin 11 34 0 0 32.35 Jonny Bairstow c RM Patidar b R Jadeja 30 42 3 0 71.43 Ben Stokes (C) b K Yadav 4 13 0 0 30.77 Ben Foakes (WK) c & b R Ashwin 17 76 0 0 22.37 Tom Hartley c S Khan b K Yadav 7 25 0 1 28 Ollie Robinson lbw b K Yadav 0 3 0 0 0 Shoaib Bashir Not out 1 20 0 0 5 James Anderson c D Jurel b R Ashwin 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 145 (10 wkts, 53.5 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Ravichandran Ashwin 15.5 0 51 5 0 3.22 Ravindra Jadeja 20 5 56 1 0 2.8 Mohammed Siraj 3 0 16 0 0 5.33 Kuldeep Yadav 15 2 22 4 0 1.47 India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 4th test Day 4 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

Stay tuned India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live cricket score and match updates here