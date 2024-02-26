Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: Hartley gets Rohit, India two down
LiveNew Update

LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: Hartley gets Rohit, India two down

4th Test, Day 4, India vs England Live cricket score updates: Tom Hartley got a settled Rohit Sharma out stumped to Ben Foakes and kept the English hopes flickering as India need less than 100 to win

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Live score India vs England 4th Test Day 4 cricket updates IND vs ENG full scorecard

5 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

On Day 4 of the India vs England 4th Test, India will be looking to seal the five-match series with just 152 more runs to win at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. India were 40-0 at stumps on Day 3 and would start today at advantageous position. However, England could aspire to stage a miraculous comeback given the Ranchi wicket is staying low. If English spinners bowl a good line and take few early wickets, the match could turn on its head.
India vs England 4th Test scorecards
England first inning
England 2nd Inning
145-10 (53.5 ov) CRR:2.69
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley b K Yadav 60 91 7 0 65.93
Ben Duckett c S Khan b R Ashwin 15 15 2 0 100
Ollie Pope lbw b R Ashwin 0 1 0 0 0
Joe Root lbw b R Ashwin 11 34 0 0 32.35
Jonny Bairstow c RM Patidar b R Jadeja 30 42 3 0 71.43
Ben Stokes (C) b K Yadav 4 13 0 0 30.77
Ben Foakes (WK) c & b R Ashwin 17 76 0 0 22.37
Tom Hartley c S Khan b K Yadav 7 25 0 1 28
Ollie Robinson lbw b K Yadav 0 3 0 0 0
Shoaib Bashir Not out 1 20 0 0 5
James Anderson c D Jurel b R Ashwin 0 3 0 0 0
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 145 (10 wkts, 53.5 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Ravichandran Ashwin 15.5 0 51 5 0 3.22
Ravindra Jadeja 20 5 56 1 0 2.8
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 16 0 0 5.33
Kuldeep Yadav 15 2 22 4 0 1.47
India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 4th test Day 4 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages for free.
Stay tuned India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live cricket score and match updates here

Key Events

11:01 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir gets Patidar for nought

10:58 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Hartley gets Rohit

10:54 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Two from the over

10:53 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Hartley getting some purchase

10:51 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Back after drinks break

10:32 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Drinks break

10:30 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Two singles from the Bashir over

10:25 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Fifty for Rohit Sharma

10:23 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir back in attack

10:21 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Root strikes, gets Jaiswal

10:19 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Hartley keeps it tight

10:06 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir hit for 11 runs

10:02 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: England lose review

9:57 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: India on the move

9:53 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Run-Out chance goes begging ‘

9:50 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir bowls well ‘

9:47 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Fifty up for India

9:40 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir from the other end

9:36 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: James Anderson has the new ball

9:24 AM

Stokes motivates his spinners

9:21 AM

Pitch Report of Day 4 of the 4th Test

9:02 AM

Jurel’s salute to celebrate his half-century

8:45 AM

Who will England be counting on?

8:35 AM

What will India be looking to do?

8:28 AM

Need of the hour for England

8:21 AM

Top 10 highest run-getters during India vs England series

8:18 AM

Shoaib Bashir dedicates maiden fifer to his late grandfathers

8:11 AM

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live updates

11:01 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir gets Patidar for nought

 
Over Summary: 1 W 0 0 0 0; India 100/3 after 26 overs
Shubman Gill (6), Ravindra Jadeja (0); Shoaib Bashir 10-0-34-1
 
The horrid show for Rajat Patidar in international cricket continues as he has been removed for a duck yet again. England now has three as India crosses the 100-run mark and Bashir strikes in the second innings as well. 
 

10:58 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Hartley gets Rohit

 
Over Summary: W 0 0 0 0 0; India 99/2 after 25 overs
Shubman Gill (6), Rajat Patidar (0); Tom Hartley 9-1-34-1
 
Out of the blue and against the run of play, Rohit Sharma has been stumped and the replays showed that he might have been caught behind if the decision had not been stumped. 
 

10:54 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Two from the over

 
Over Summary: L1 0 0 1 0 0; India 99/1 after 25 overs
Rohit Sharma (55), Joe Root (6); Shoaib Bashir 9-0-33-0
 
Third over in a row after the drinks break where two runs have come from it.
 

10:53 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Hartley getting some purchase

 
Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 0 1; India 97/1 after 24 overs
Rohit Sharma (54), Joe Root (6); Tom Hartley 8-0-34-0
 
Hartley is getting some purchase off the wicket and this could be handy for him and England going forward. 
 

10:51 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Back after drinks break

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 0; India 95/1 after 23 overs
Rohit Sharma (52), Joe Root (4); Shoaib Bashir 8-0-32-0
 
Bashir continues after the drinks break and two runs are conceded from this over. 
 

10:32 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Drinks break

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; India 93/1 after 22 overs
Rohit Sharma (52), Joe Root (4); Tom Hartley 7-0-32-0
 
Just a single off the over and India need less than 100 for the first time in this match to win it. 
 

10:30 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Two singles from the Bashir over

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 1; India 92/1 after 21 overs
Rohit Sharma (52), Joe Root (3); Shoaib Bashir 7-0-30-0
 
Two singles from the Bashir over as India manages to keep the English spinners at bay. 
 

10:25 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Fifty for Rohit Sharma

 
Over Summary: 0 0 2 1 0 0; India 90/1 after 20 overs
Rohit Sharma (48), Joe Root (2); Tom Hartley 6-0-31-0
 
That would be fifty for Rohit Sharma as he has done well here to not let the pressure get on to him and help India in the chase on day 4. 
 

10:23 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir back in attack

 
Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 0 1; India 87/1 after 19 overs
Rohit Sharma (48), Joe Root (2); Shoaib Bashir 6-0-28-0
 
Bashir is back in attack, which means that there will be a change of ends and Root will go out as he has done his work of getting the wicket of Jaiswal. Leading edge, but just over short mid-wicket for a single to Rohit. 
 

10:21 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Root strikes, gets Jaiswal

 
Over Summary: 0 1 W 0 1 0; India 85/1 after 18 overs
Rohit Sharma (47), Joe Root (1); Joe Root 5-0-19-1
 
This is now the second time that Joe Root has got Yashasvi Jaiswal on the morning of the next day when he was not out the previous, There is room to drive and the Indian batter goes for the drive and gets caught brilliantly by Anderson at backward point to give English side an outside chance to make a comeback. 
 

10:19 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Hartley keeps it tight

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; India 83/0 after 17 overs
Rohit Sharma (45), Yashasvi Jaiswal (37); Tom Hartley 5-0-28-0
 
Tom Hartley has kept it tight here as he concedes only a single. 
 

10:06 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir hit for 11 runs

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 3 4 4; India 82/0 after 16 overs
Rohit Sharma (45), Yashasvi Jaiswal (37); Shoaib Bashir 5-0-26-0
 
You can’t have fielders everywhere and when the bowler is bowling all over the park, you can’t think of winning it. Bashir has been hit for 11 runs in this over and India now needs only 110 more to win. 
 

10:02 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: England lose review

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 4; India 71/0 after 15 overs
Rohit Sharma (42), Yashasvi Jaiswal (29); Tom Hartley 4-0-27-0
 
Tom Hartley is into the track and straightaway he has trapped Jaiswal in front. However, the Indian batter was too much outside off and too forward on the crease. England has gone for the review but would likely lose it. They have lost it, not because of the impact, but because there is bat involved. 
 
Edge, but away from the fielder at short leg. India is riding the luck here. Out comes the reverse weep from Jaiswal and he would get a four. 
 

9:57 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: India on the move

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 4 1; India 66/0 after 14 overs
Rohit Sharma (41), Yashasvi Jaiswal (25); Shoaib Bashir 4-0-15-0
 
India and Rohit Sharma are on a roll there as they are looking to win this match as there is no tension of turning ball or anything like that. 
 

9:53 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Run-Out chance goes begging ‘

 
Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 0 0; India 61/0 after 13 overs
Rohit Sharma (36), Yashasvi Jaiswal (25); James Anderson 3-1-12-0
 
A run-out chance has gone begging here as India gets five from this over. 
 

9:50 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir bowls well ‘

 
Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 0 0; India 56/0 after 12 overs
Rohit Sharma (33), Yashasvi Jaiswal (23); Shoaib Bashir 3-0-10-0
 
Bashir has bowled really well although he has gone for a four here. He got the edge of Jaiswal’s bat thrice. 
 

9:47 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Fifty up for India

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 6 0 0; India 52/0 after 11 overs
Rohit Sharma (33), Yashasvi Jaiswal (19); James Anderson 2-1-7-0
 
Picks the length early does Rohit Sharma and hits a huge six over long leg to bring up India’s fifty. 
 

9:40 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bashir from the other end

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 3 1 0; India 45/0 after 10 overs
Rohit Sharma (27), Yashasvi Jaiswal (18); Shoaib Bashir 2-0-6-0
 
Edge and there is no short leg and as a result, the ball rushes to the boundary where Anderson chases it and pouts in a brave dive to save a single. 
 

9:36 AM

India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: James Anderson has the new ball

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 40/0 after 9 overs
Rohit Sharma (24), Yashasvi Jaiswal (16); James Anderson 1-1-0-0
 
James Anderson has started the day with the new ball, which is 10 overs old in his hand and he bowls a maiden first up. 
 

9:24 AM

Stokes motivates his spinners

 
Just ahead of the start of the day, Stokes was seen talking with his spinners, especially Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley and not so much with Joe Root. Former England batter Nick Knight on the broadcast said that Stokes would be rallying them up to give their best-ever performance and not think about the result of the game. 
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News