LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: Hartley gets Rohit, India two down

4th Test, Day 4, India vs England Live cricket score updates: Tom Hartley got a settled Rohit Sharma out stumped to Ben Foakes and kept the English hopes flickering as India need less than 100 to win
|England 2nd Inning
|145-10 (53.5 ov) CRR:2.69
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b K Yadav
|60
|91
|7
|0
|65.93
|Ben Duckett
|c S Khan b R Ashwin
|15
|15
|2
|0
|100
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b R Ashwin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|lbw b R Ashwin
|11
|34
|0
|0
|32.35
|Jonny Bairstow
|c RM Patidar b R Jadeja
|30
|42
|3
|0
|71.43
|Ben Stokes (C)
|b K Yadav
|4
|13
|0
|0
|30.77
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c & b R Ashwin
|17
|76
|0
|0
|22.37
|Tom Hartley
|c S Khan b K Yadav
|7
|25
|0
|1
|28
|Ollie Robinson
|lbw b K Yadav
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shoaib Bashir
|Not out
|1
|20
|0
|0
|5
|James Anderson
|c D Jurel b R Ashwin
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|145 (10 wkts, 53.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|15.5
|0
|51
|5
|0
|3.22
|Ravindra Jadeja
|20
|5
|56
|1
|0
|2.8
|Mohammed Siraj
|3
|0
|16
|0
|0
|5.33
|Kuldeep Yadav
|15
|2
|22
|4
|0
|1.47
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 8:09 AM IST