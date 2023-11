It was a historic day at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia as the cricketing cranes Uganda danced in jubilation after beating Rwanda at the ICC T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers 2023. They just couldn’t stop the celebrations as travelling fans from Kampla joined them. It was all because they had created history by becoming the second team to book a berth at the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.

Celebrations just got started!

T20 World Cup-bound Uganda once again took the famous nursery school rhyme to the global audience.



Ekibobo kili mu nyumba led by coach @OgwangOyuku - Indeed the boys got the big basket in the house.#CricketCranesInColour #Twaake @PlasconUganda — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) November 30, 2023 Africa were allotted two slots in the qualification for the World Cup. Zimbabwe and Namibia, who have played the T20 World Cup were the favourites to go through, however, Uganda broke Zimbabwean dreams by beating them by five wickets and then went on to win four of their remaining five matches. They lost only to Namibia which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

For Zimbabwe to qualify, after they lost to Namibia and Uganda, the road got tougher. They needed Uganada to lose one of their remaining two games against Kenya and Rwanda, however, the Cranes were set on reaching the World Cup, and they did it eventually.

