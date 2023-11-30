BCCI to announce India squad for South Africa tour after 4:30 PM IST today

Check latest news on India vs South Africa series here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India squad announcement for South Africa tour; check details
When BCCI will announce India squad for South Africa series?
BCCI is likely to announce India squad for South Africa series on November 30.
Where will selectors' meeting before India squad announcement take place?
The venue for selectors' meeting for picking the India squad for South Africa series is Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.
At what time will selectors meeting for India squad selection take place?
The selectors meeting will start at 4:30 PM IST today in New Delhi.