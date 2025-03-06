Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
Women's Premier League 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between UPW and MI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
WPL 2025
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
The intensity is rising in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 as UP Warriorz Women (UPW) prepare to face Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) in the 16th match at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. This thrilling encounter is set for Thursday, March 6th, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Deepti Sharma’s UP Warriorz Women find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just four points from six games. They have secured only two wins and suffered four losses, with a concerning net run rate of -0.786. After recent defeats to MIW and Gujarat Giants Women, they are eager to turn things around in this crucial match.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians Women are also coming off a heavy loss to Delhi Capitals, falling by nine wickets with 5.3 overs to spare. Despite a tough start to the season with a loss to the Capitals, MIW bounced back to win three consecutive games, earning six points and a net run rate of +0.166 after five matches. 
 
WPL 2025 UPW vs MI Playing 11:
 
UPW playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
 
MI playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita
 
WPL 2025, UPW vs MI LIVE TOSS
 
The coin flip for the match between UPW's Deepti Sharma and MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
WPL 2025, UPW vs MI : Live telecast
 
The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
WPL 2025, UPW vs MI: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between UPW and MI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website. 
 
Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians here.
 

6:45 PM

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pitch Report!

So far, only one match has been played at this venue, and it was a high-scoring game, with Beth Mooney registering a century in the first innings. Based on this, we can expect the pitch to be batting-friendly for the upcoming match. The conditions are likely to support the batters, promising an exciting contest with high scores. The previous match's impressive total suggests another thrilling encounter on this ground.

6:30 PM

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Coin toss to take place soon!

The toss will take place in less than half an hour with the team winning it most likely to bowl first at the Ekana Stadium.

6:13 PM

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats

UPW vs MI head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 6
UP Warriorz Women won: 2
Mumbai Indians Women won: 4
No results: 0

6:03 PM

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Both teams in need of good form!

Both teams are coming off a defeat into the game and need a good run of form now to be able to get out on top of the business end of the tournament.

5:53 PM

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Must win game for UP!

UP Warriorz are currently bottom of the table and have a must win game ahead of themselves when they take on Mumbai tonight. Tied to RCB on 4 points, they have to be perfect from here on and wish other results go in their favour to go through to the playoffs.

5:43 PM

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI look to go 2nd!

Mumbai Indians are in 3rd place behind Delhi and Gujarat on 6 points and could overtake Gujarat if they win on the night and take their taly to 8 points with a game in hand over Delhi.

5:33 PM

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Action back at Lucknow!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025. Home side UP Warriorz will be taking on the Mumbai Indians tonight at the Ekana Stadium in a high stakes clash. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Topics :Women's Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

