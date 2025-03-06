Women's Premier League 2025 UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

The intensity is rising in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 as UP Warriorz Women (UPW) prepare to face Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) in the 16th match at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. This thrilling encounter is set for Thursday, March 6th, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

Deepti Sharma’s UP Warriorz Women find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just four points from six games. They have secured only two wins and suffered four losses, with a concerning net run rate of -0.786. After recent defeats to MIW and Gujarat Giants Women, they are eager to turn things around in this crucial match.

ALSO READ: Indian Table Tennis great Sharath Kamal announces retirement from the sport Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians Women are also coming off a heavy loss to Delhi Capitals, falling by nine wickets with 5.3 overs to spare. Despite a tough start to the season with a loss to the Capitals, MIW bounced back to win three consecutive games, earning six points and a net run rate of +0.166 after five matches.

WPL 2025 UPW vs MI Playing 11:

UPW playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

MI playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

WPL 2025, UPW vs MI LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the match between UPW's Deepti Sharma and MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, UPW vs MI : Live telecast

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, UPW vs MI: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between UPW and MI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians here.