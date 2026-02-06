Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup final 2026

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his 4th Youth ODI hundred for India during the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England. His fiery hundred came in just 55 deliveries, showcasing his power hitting that bamboozled the England bowlers at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe today. Check IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Vaibhav hit 8 boundaries and 8 sixes to complete his century that cements his place as the tournament's 2nd highest top scorer as well for now. The hundred also got him in an elite list as this was the 2nd fastest U19 World Cup hundred in the history of this tournament.
Fastest hundreds in U19 World Cup
Rank
Player
Country
Opponent
Year
Balls Faced
1
Will Malajczuk
AUS
Japan
2026
51
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IND
ENG
2026
55
3
Qasim Akram
PAK
SL
2022
63
4
Ben Mayes
ENG
SCOT
2026
65
5
Raj Bawa
IND
Uganda
2022
69
His 142-run partnership with India Under 19 skipper Ayush Mhatre is paved the way for India who are on course to set a big total to defend in the final tonight in order to lift their record 6th title. Vaibhav continued his attacking intent right from Ball 1 of his knock as the pacers and spinners both received the same treatment from him on the day. The highlight of his knock was an 18-run over against Ahmed which saw him hit 3 sixes and a boundary to end the over, leaving his teammates and the opponents shell shocked. His onslought didn't just stop after his hundred, as he continued to breathe fire on the England bowlers and scored 150* within 23 overs, getting India past 200 runs within 22 overs itself.