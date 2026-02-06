Associate Sponsors

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup final 2026

Vaibhav hit 8 boundaries and 8 sixes to complete his century that cements his place as the tournament's top scorer as well for now.

IND vs ENG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores his 4th Youth ODI hundred for India
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his 4th Youth ODI hundred for India during the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England. His fiery hundred came in just 55 deliveries, showcasing his power hitting that bamboozled the England bowlers at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe today.  Check IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here    Vaibhav hit 8 boundaries and 8 sixes to complete his century that cements his place as the tournament's 2nd highest top scorer as well for now. The hundred also got him in an elite list as this was the 2nd fastest U19 World Cup hundred in the history of this tournament. 
Fastest hundreds in U19 World Cup
Rank Player Country Opponent Year Balls Faced
1 Will Malajczuk AUS Japan 2026 51
2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND ENG 2026 55
3 Qasim Akram PAK SL 2022 63
4 Ben Mayes ENG SCOT 2026 65
5 Raj Bawa IND Uganda 2022 69
    His 142-run partnership with India Under 19 skipper Ayush Mhatre is paved the way for India who are on course to set a big total to defend in the final tonight in order to lift their record 6th title.  Vaibhav continued his attacking intent right from Ball 1 of his knock as the pacers and spinners both received the same treatment from him on the day. The highlight of his knock was an 18-run over against Ahmed which saw him hit 3 sixes and a boundary to end the over, leaving his teammates and the opponents shell shocked.  His onslought didn't just stop after his hundred, as he continued to breathe fire on the England bowlers and scored 150* within 23 overs, getting India past 200 runs within 22 overs itself.  
Hundreds in U19 World Cup finals
Runs Player Team Opponent Venue Year
119* Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND ENG Harare 2026
111* Unmukt Chand IND AUS Townsville 2012
108 Brett Williams AUS PAK Adelaide 1988
107 Stephen Peters ENG NZ Johannesburg 1998
101* Manjot Kalra IND AUS Mount Maunganui 2018
100* Jarrad Burke AUS SA Lincoln 2002
    
Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamu19 world cup

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

