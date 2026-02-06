U19 World Cup 2026 final: IND vs ENG preview, toss time, live streaming

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final will see England U19 take on India U19 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 06.

Led by Thomas Rew, England have been exceptional throughout the tournament. They became the first team to qualify for the Super Six stage, winning all three of their group matches. In the Super Six, they finished level on points with India, securing their spot in the semifinals. In a thrilling clash against arch-rivals Australia, England emerged victorious with a 27-run win to book their place in the final.

On the other hand, India U19, under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, dominated the league stage, finishing top of the points table. They continued their strong form in the Super Six, winning all four of their matches to secure a spot in the semifinals. Facing Afghanistan in the semis, India registered a dominant seven-wicket win, with their batting on full display.

Now, the two teams are set to clash for the prestigious title. India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final: Playing 11 India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran England U19 playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French ALSO READ: Salman Agha calls Bangladesh 'Brothers' amid T20 World Cup controversy Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final: Head-to-head record India and Afghanistan will play their 56th youth ODI match against each other when they take the field at Harare Sports Club on Friday in the final. India have had the fair share with 35 wins as compared to England's 13 wins. One match has ended in a tie.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi England U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place? The India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 6. What will be the venue for the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026? The India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. What time will the toss for the India U19 vs England U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?