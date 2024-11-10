Varun Chakaravarthy records best T20I figures for an Indian spinner

Varun Chakravarthy made history on Sunday with an outstanding performance in the second T20I between India and South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The mystery spinner recorded exceptional bowling figures of 5/17, setting a new benchmark for Indian spinners in T20 internationals. His maiden 5-wicket haul in T20Is also earned him a place in the record books alongside Kuldeep Yadav, who also took 5/17 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2023, marking the best T20I bowling figures by an Indian spinner.

Best figures in T20Is by an Indian bowler Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Team Inns Opposition Ground Match Date Deepak Chahar 3.2 - 7 6 2.1 India 2 v Bangladesh Nagpur 10/11/19 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 - 25 6 6.25 India 2 v England Bengaluru 01/02/17 B Kumar 4 1 4 5 1 India 2 v Afghanistan Dubai (DICS) 08/09/22 Kuldeep Yadav 2.5 - 17 5 6 India 2 v South Africa Johannesburg 14/12/23 Varun Chakaravarthy 4 - 17 5 4.25 India 2 v South Africa Gqeberha 10/11/24 B Kumar 4 - 24 5 6 India 2 v South Africa Johannesburg 18/02/18 Kuldeep Yadav 4 - 24 5 6 India 1 v England Manchester 03/07/18 R Ashwin 4 1 8 4 2 India 1 v Sri Lanka Visakhapatnam 14/02/16 Arshdeep Singh 4 - 9 4 2.25 India 1 v U.S.A. New York 12/06/24 B Sran 4 - 10 4 2.5 India 1 v Zimbabwe Harare 20/06/16 D Hooda 2.5 - 10 4 3.52 India 2 v New Zealand Mount Maunganui 20/11/22 R Ashwin 3.2 - 11 4 3.3 India 2 v Australia Mirpur 30/03/14 Harbhajan Singh 4 2 12 4 3 India 2 v England Colombo (RPS) 23/09/12 RP Singh 4 - 13 4 3.25 India 2 v South Africa Durban 20/09/07 B Kumar 4 - 13 4 3.25 India 2 v South Africa Cuttack 12/06/22 Ravi Bishnoi 4 2 13 4 3.25 India 1 v Zimbabwe Harare 06/07/24 Ravi Bishnoi 2.4 - 16 4 6 India 2 v West Indies Lauderhill 07/08/22 H Pandya 4 - 16 4 4 India 2 v New Zealand Ahmedabad 01/02/23

Chakravarthy’s brilliant spell played a key role in restricting South Africa during their chase of 125 runs, as he dominated their top and middle order. This achievement further solidifies his reputation as one of the top T20I bowlers.Getting big wickets like that of Heinrich Klaasen and Davi Miller in the same over showed how good Varun's spell actually was for the Men in Blue.Varun's fifer however, couldn't do the job for Team India on the night as Tristan Stubbs and Gerlad Coetzee helped the hosts chase down the modest total of 125 on the night to make it 1-1 in the 4-match series.However, Varun's spell will forever be etched in the history books of Indian cricket now and will be a cherished memory for the bowler as well.