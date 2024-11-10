Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan registers its first ODI series win in Australia since 2002

This victory marked Pakistan's first series win in Australia since 2002-a feat made all the more extraordinary considering the chaos that engulfed their camp.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
In what was a stunning turnaround, Pakistan cricket team defied the odds and silenced the critics by securing a rare 2-1 series win on Australian soil, completing a remarkable revival after a turbulent lead-up to the tour Down Under. A commanding eight-wicket victory on the challenging, bouncy pitch at Optus Stadium in the 3d ODI sealed their historic triumph on the night.  Pakistan bounce back to clinch series
 
Despite a heartbreaking loss in the opening match at the MCG, Pakistan roared back with near-perfect performances in Adelaide and Perth, overwhelming the world champions, Australia. The Aussies, now facing serious questions ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, were left reeling by Pakistan’s dominance.  ALSO READ: AUS vs IND Tests: Uthappa explains why India need Pujara in the squad
 
This victory marked Pakistan's first series win in Australia since 2002—a feat made all the more extraordinary considering the chaos that engulfed their camp, including the shocking resignation of white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten just a week before the tour, amidst the familiar turmoil surrounding the team. 
Deciding to bowl first, the Men in Green managed to bundle out the Australian top order within 18 overs, as the hosts found themselves struggling at 79/5 at 17.2 overs on the day.
 
Pakistan pacers shining for the side
 
The pace trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi did the trick for the visitors, with the bouncy track providing the perfect assistance for them.
 
Sean Abbott's 41-ball 30 eventually turned out to be the highest score in the Aussie batting line-up, as they were bowled out for just 140 runs within 32 overs.

Both Shaheen and Naseem picked up three wickets each, followed by Rauf with two scalps to his name as well.
 
In reply, chasing a modest total of 141 gave Pakistan a great deal of confidence going into the chase. Openers Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) laid the platform for the victory, with the likes of Babar Azam and skipper Mohd Rizwan finishing the job for Pakistan on the night, registering an 8-wicket victory.
 
First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

