Australia squad vs India: Toss up between Inglis-McSweeney for openers slot

Cricket Australia has unveiled a 13-member squad for the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, set to begin on November 22 in Perth. The announcement on Sunday highlighted key inclusions, with Nathan McSweeney earning his maiden call-up to the Test side following impressive performances in the Australia A vs India A unofficial Tests.

Josh Inglis in contention for Test debut

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is also in contention for a Test debut after being named in the squad. Despite being previously ruled out as an opening batter by George Bailey, chairman of selectors, his recent form in the Sheffield Shield has strengthened his case.

Uncapped batters spark speculation on batting order

ALSO READ: All about WTC 2025: Schedule, final qualification scenarios of top 5 teams The squad includes two uncapped batters, McSweeney and Inglis, along with only one confirmed vacancy in the Australia playing 11. This has fueled speculation about a potential shake-up in the batting order, as selectors consider options beyond the opening slot.

With Scott Boland securing his spot as the reserve pace bowler, McSweeney’s inclusion appears certain. George Bailey expressed confidence in the young batter, saying, "Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket, along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket. His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and support our view that he is ready for the opportunity at Test level."

He also commended Inglis, stating, "Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad."