SA vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Suryakumar and Co. look to continue winning run in Gqeberha
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The Proteas will be looking to tweak their playing 11 tonight to level the series at 1-1 while India would look to field an unchanged 11.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Team India will be looking forward to get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 2nd T20I against South Africa at the St George's Park in Gqeberha today. Winning the 1st T20I match by 61 runs in Durban, Suryakumar Yadav's men capped off a dominant display on the night that featured Sanju Samson's blazing 2nd T20I hundred as well.
The Proteas will be looking to tweak their playing 11 tonight in order to level the series at 1-1 while India would look to keep the team as it is and hope for another brilliant display of cricket from the Men in Blue.
South Africa vs India 1st T20 Playing 11
South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter
India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
South Africa vs India 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between South Africa's Aiden Markram and India’s Suryakumar Yadav will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
South Africa vs India 2nd T20 live telecast in India
Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the South Africa vs India T20 international series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the SA vs IND 2nd T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.
South Africa vs India 2nd T20 live streaming in India
JioCinema will stream the South Africa vs India 2nd T20 match in India on its application and website.
Stay tuned for South Africa vs India 2nd T20 live score and match updates here.
6:44 PM
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Hosts looking to bounce back
South Africa would be looking to make some changes to their eleven who suffered the defeat in the 1st T20I. A win today for The Proteas would level the series to 1-1 and would make the home fans happy as they would still be trying to shrug off the T20 World Cup 2024 final memories away.
6:34 PM
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss at 7 PM IST!
The coin flip between South African skipper Aiden Markram and India's Suryakumar Yadav will take place in less than half an hour now with both sides looking to get start strongly in the 2nd T20I. Coin toss at 7 PM IST.
6:24 PM
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE UPDATES: Sanju Samson in focus!
Sanju Samson had an evening to remember in Durban last time around as he became the first Asian player to score back-to-back T20I hundreds in a match. He has often enjoyed batting against South Africa and would be looking to better his blazing knock of 107 runs when he takes the pitch in Gqeberha.
6:14 PM
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-Head stats
As far as head-tohead stats are concerned, Team India have been the superior side in T20 international matches against The Proteas over the years and have won 16 out of the 28 matches that have been played between the sides so far. SA have won 11 matches while one encounter ended up in a tie.
Total matches: 28
India won: 16
Total matches: 28
India won: 16
South Africa won: 11
Tie: 1
6:04 PM
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE UPDATES: Skipper Surya on a roll!
Suryakumar Yadav has been a great T20I captain for Team India so far and has the team on an 11-match winning streak at the moment. Series wins against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have shown some brilliant displays by the team which has featured some promising stars for the Men in Blue.
5:54 PM
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE UPDATES: Visitors starting strongly in Durban!
India showcased some brilliant cricketing display during their 1st T20I against South Africa in Durban. While Sanju Samson scored a fiery hundred on the night, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy took 3 wickets each to get a 61-run win on the night.
5:48 PM
South Africa vs India 2nd T20I LIVE UPDATES: Team India look to continue winning run
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the South Africa vs India 2nd T20I. India look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 4-match T20 series after winning the 1st T20I by 61 runs in Durban. Live toss at 7 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 5:45 PM IST