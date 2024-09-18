We're encouraged by playing the best team in the world: Bangladesh coach

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels playing against cricketing powerhouse India will give his team a fair assessment of where it stands internationally, as he looks forward to relishing the challenge against Rohit Sharma's side in the two-Test series commencing on Thursday. Bangladesh are coming off a triumphant 2-0 away Test-series win against Pakistan, having annihilated the Shan Masood-led side by 10 wickets in the opening game, following which they won the second match by six wickets. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp However, India, currently leading the World Test Championship (WTC) table, are expected to pose a much stronger challenge to Bangladesh despite the eastern neighbours riding high on confidence.

"We are encouraged by playing the best team in the world, and coming to India and playing against them is the best challenge you get nowadays. Playing against the best always gives you the perception of where you stand, and as sportspersons, we always look forward to it," said Hathurusingha, the former Sri Lankan all-rounder, who was appointed Bangladesh coach early last year, during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, following the two-Test series against India, will also play three-T20Is starting October 6.

Hathurusingha, when asked if the Test series whitewash of Pakistan had created pressure of expectation on his side coming into the series against India, said that though the victories had boosted the team's confidence, it also knew its strengths and weaknesses.

"It's (win against Pakistan) certainly given us a lot of confidence coming into this series. Keeping the outcome aside, the way we played the series and we handled certain situations, like lagging and coming back, and the people who contributed to it -- all give us a lot of belief for this series"



"Pressure (of playing against India) is a privilege. We understand where we stand, along with our strengths and limitations," he said.

The Bangladesh squad comprises eight specialist batters, six bowlers and two all-rounders and Hathurusingha called it the "most rounded" side across departments.

"This is probably the most rounded team produced by Bangladesh. We have covered a lot of bases and have got a lot of fast bowlers," he said.

"We also have an experienced spin attack, besides also having a great depth in our batting. Also, two of our spinners are genuine batters with Test hundreds. It all gives a great balance to our side, along with confidence."



Bangladesh will continue to have the services of veterans like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

While Shakib was decent across departments in Pakistan, Mushfiqur emerged as the side's highest run-scorer in the series, while Miraz was their top wicket-taker.

"Shakib has always played a huge part in Bangladesh cricket, and he always gives us the luxury to balance the team the way we want, thanks to his all-round abilities," he said.

"His adaptability and experience add to it. He is coming off a county stint and is in good shape. Miraz has been the most-improved Bangladesh cricketer in the last 5-6 years and is ready to take over whenever Shakib moves out.

"He has been batting well, and his bowling has always been his number one strength, while he has also been great on the field lately," added the Sri Lankan.

Speaking about the track, which has a fair sprinkling of red soil, Hathurusingha said it looked like a "sporting wicket".

"It looks like a sporting wicket at this stage. But, judging by the sub-continent conditions, it can change right from Day 1. Not sure when it is going to start turning though," he said.