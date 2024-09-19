India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Toss at 9 PM IST; all eyes on India's XI

In the first Test of Two-match series, India will lock horns with Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai today. On the eve of the Test match, head coach Gautam Gambjir hinted that youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz have to wait for their chances as the senior players return. This means Rishabh Pant will be making a return to Test cricket after 634 days, as he was out for a long time due to his horrific car accident at the end of 2022.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming off a fantastic 2-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan and will be looking to replicate something similar.



As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, India have a clear advantage over the Bangla Tigers. The two sides have met on 13 occassions in Tests, with India winning 11 matches over the years. Bangladesh haven't won a single Test against India as the remaining 2 matches have ended in a draw.



India vs Bangladesh Playing 11



India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj



Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Najmal Hossain Shanto at 9 PM IST.



India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live telecast details



Sports 18 will live telecast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 proceeding in India



India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live streaming details