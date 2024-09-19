India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Toss at 9 PM IST; all eyes on India's XI
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: India will begin their red-ball campaign under head coach Gautam Gambhir today. Check IND vs BAN 1st Test full scorecard here
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
In the first Test of Two-match series, India will lock horns with Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai today. On the eve of the Test match, head coach Gautam Gambjir hinted that youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz have to wait for their chances as the senior players return. This means Rishabh Pant will be making a return to Test cricket after 634 days, as he was out for a long time due to his horrific car accident at the end of 2022.
In the bowling department, it will be a toss up between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for the third spinner slot in India's Playing 11.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming off a fantastic 2-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan and will be looking to replicate something similar.
As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, India have a clear advantage over the Bangla Tigers. The two sides have met on 13 occassions in Tests, with India winning 11 matches over the years. Bangladesh haven't won a single Test against India as the remaining 2 matches have ended in a draw.
India vs Bangladesh Playing 11
India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Najmal Hossain Shanto at 9 PM IST.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live telecast details
Sports 18 will live telecast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 proceeding in India
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live streaming details
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live streaming details
Jion Cinema will live stream IND vs BAN 1st Test on Day 1 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.
Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh Live score updates here
8:44 AM
1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Bangla Tigers squad
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana
8:21 AM
1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: India squad for 1st Test
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep.
8:16 AM
1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Banglasesh 1st Test Day 1 proceedings. The much important toss will take place at 9 PM IST and it is expected to be on time as the southern part of India is hot and humid.
Keep follow this space for all the live updates related to India vs Bangladesh 1st Test.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 8:11 AM IST