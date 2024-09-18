IND vs BAN 1st Test playing 11, live timings (IST) and streaming

Business Standard
While the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is certain, the middle order has been the talking point of the selection, as many players are up for spots in the 1st Test.

IND vs BAN 1st Test playing 11

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

After the white-ball series, Gautam Gambhir's next big assignment as head coach is in the red-ball format as India takes on Bangladesh in a 2-match Test starting from September 19. A lot of talk is going on about who will make the Team India playing 11 in Chennai.

However, coach Gautam Gambhir has clarified that wicketkeeper-batters Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, who performed well the last time India played a Test match, will have to warm the bench for now.
This eventually means that KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be the choices in the middle order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal would look to continue his great home form in Tests and is likely to be the opening partner for Rohit, with Shubman Gill coming in at No. 3.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Playing 11

Team India Probable Playing 11: 
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11:  

Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (W), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in Tests

India have never lost a test match against Bangladesh, having won 11 of the 13 matches so far.

Total Matches: 13
India Won: 11
Bangladesh Won: 0
Draw: 2

India vs Bangladesh Test Squads
 
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.
 
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match take place?  
 
The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be held on Thursday, September 19.
 
At what time will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test live toss take place on September 19?  
 
The live toss for the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between India vs Bangladesh 1st Test start on September 19?  
 
The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test on September 19 will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Chennai.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?  
 
The live telecast of the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Sports 18 network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?  
 
The live streaming of the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

