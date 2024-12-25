What is Boxing Day Test? India, Australia's Test record at MCG | IND vs AUS

|
Australia's records in MCG Boxing Day Tests
|Year
|Opossition
|Result
|1974
|England
|Draw
|1975
|West Indies
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|1980
|New Zealand
|Draw
|1981
|West Indies
|Australia won by 58 runs
|1982
|England
|England won by 3 runs
|1983
|Pakistan
|Draw
|1985
|India
|Draw
|1986
|England
|England won by an innings and 14 runs
|1987
|New Zealand
|Draw
|1990
|England
|Australia won by 9 wickets
|1991
|India
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|1992
|West Indies
|Australia won by 139 runs
|1993
|South Africa
|Draw
|1995
|Sri Lanka
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|1996
|West Indies
|West Indies won by 6 wickets
|1997
|South Africa
|Draw
|1998
|England
|England won by 12 runs
|1999
|India
|Australia won by 180 runs
|2000
|West Indies
|Australia won by 352 runs
|2001
|South Africa
|Australia won by 9 wickets
|2002
|England
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|2003
|India
|Australia won by 9 wickets
|2004
|Pakistan
|Australia won by 9 wickets
|2005
|South Africa
|Australia won by 184 runs
|2006
|England
|Australia won by an innings and 99 runs
|2007
|India
|Australia won by 337 runs
|2008
|South Africa
|South Africa won by 9 wickets
|2009
|Pakistan
|Australia won by 170 runs
|2010
|England
|England won by an innings and 157 runs
|2011
|India
|Australia won by 122 runs
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|Australia won by an innings and 201 runs
|2013
|England
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|2014
|India
|Draw
|2015
|West Indies
|Australia won by 177 runs
|2016
|Pakistan
|Australia won by an innings and 18 runs
|2017
|England
|Draw
|2018
|India
|India won by 137 runs
|2019
|New Zealand
|Australia won by 247 runs
|2020
|India
|India won by 8 wickets
|2021
|England
|Australia won by an innings and 14 runs
|2022
|South Africa
|Australia won by an innings and 182 runs
|2023
|Pakistan
|Australia won by 79 runs
|India vs Australia Test record at MCG
|Teams
|Winner
|Margin
|Date
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|233 runs
|01-Jan-48
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|inns & 177 runs
|06-Feb-48
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|inns & 4 runs
|30-Dec-67
|India vs Australia
|India
|222 runs
|30-Dec-77
|India vs Australia
|India
|59 runs
|07-Feb-81
|India vs Australia
|-
|-
|26-Dec-85
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|8 wickets
|26-Dec-91
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|180 runs
|26-Dec-99
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|9 wickets
|26-Dec-03
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|337 runs
|26-Dec-07
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|122 runs
|26-Dec-11
|India vs Australia
|-
|-
|26-Dec-14
|India vs Australia
|India
|137 runs
|26-Dec-18
|India vs Australia
|India
|8 wickets
|26-Dec-20
The first session runs from 5:00 am to 7:00 am IST (10:30 am to 12:30 pm AEDT). The second session takes place from 7:40 am to 9:40 am IST (1:10 pm to 3:10 pm AEDT). The third session is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm IST (3:30 pm to 5:30 pm AEDT). An additional 30 minutes can be utilized if necessary to complete the required overs for the day, ensuring a full day's play.
- Jasprit Bumrah is on the verge of a major achievement, being just six wickets away from becoming the 12th Indian bowler to take 200 Test wickets
- At the MCG, Scott Boland's wicket tally is 43 more than any other player in the same period. He has a strong Test record at this venue, having taken 10 wickets at an impressive average of 13.8 across four innings.
- Steve Smith is closing in on another milestone, needing 191 runs to become the fourth Australian to score 10,000 Test runs. Smith has achieved scores of 191 or more in a Test innings six times in his career.
- Australian bowlers have been highly effective in the early stages of recent Tests at the MCG, dismissing 27 batters within the first 20 balls faced in their last three Tests there.
- In 2024, Indian batters have a strike rate of 59 on the first 20 balls faced in Tests, the second highest among all teams, only behind England with a strike rate of 66.