What is two-tier based Test system that MCC wants to propose to ICC

The two-tier Test cricket system has sparked debate as stakeholders seek to make the traditional format more competitive and viable. By dividing teams into performance-based groups, the concept aims to enhance contest quality while offering growth opportunities for all nations. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) plans to discuss the proposal at an upcoming meeting, marking a step towards institutional consideration. Meanwhile, opinions from cricketing legends and officials continue to influence the conversation on this potential reform. What is the two-tier Test system? The two-tier Test system proposes dividing Test-playing nations into two groups based on their rankings. The first tier would consist of the top nine teams, while the second tier would feature lower-ranked teams and potentially a few Associate Members. Proponents believe this structure could improve competitiveness, provide regular opportunities for lower-tier teams to face stronger opponents, and reduce one-sided matches. The proposal also includes promotion and relegation, allowing successful lower-tier teams to move up.

Probable teams in Tier 1 and Tier 2

Tier 1: Australia, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Tier 2: Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands, Nepal

MCC’s role in advancing discussions Nicholas confirmed that the MCC would discuss the two-tier system, emphasising its potential to address strategic issues in cricket. In a recent statement, he expressed openness to the idea, stating that it warranted exploration. The MCC aims to foster a forum for independent debate on cricket’s future and establish consensus on the best way forward.

The advisory board includes notable figures such as Sourav Ganguly, Graeme Smith, Heather Knight, and Kumar Sangakkara. The group will consider a detailed formula proposed by Amit Shukla, a Delhi-based cricket enthusiast, who outlined a 9-6 league system with crossover matches. Shukla’s plan also suggests granting Test status to Scotland, the Netherlands, and Nepal, an ambitious move that could expand Test cricket’s reach.

The two-tier system has sparked divergent views among cricketing icons. Michael Holding, a former West Indies fast bowler, reiterated his support for the idea, highlighting the value of competition. He argued that promotion and relegation over a three-to-four-year cycle could push teams to improve their performances.

On the other hand, Clive Lloyd, a fellow West Indies legend, expressed concerns. He argued that dividing Test teams would undermine the progress of nations that worked hard to attain Test status. Lloyd questioned how lower-tier teams could improve if they were isolated from stronger opponents.

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, has championed the concept as a way to maintain Test cricket’s relevance by ensuring frequent matches between top teams. He also suggested the Ashes could be held twice every three years under this model, potentially boosting the format’s commercial appeal.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri, who initially revived the debate, stressed the need for competitive Test cricket. Speaking to SEN Radio, he remarked that contests between top teams, like India and Australia, are crucial for Test cricket’s survival. Shastri noted that a cluttered schedule with mismatched games dilutes the format’s charm.