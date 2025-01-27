The star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah adds another historic record to his name on Monday as he beomes the first Indian pacer to win the prestigious ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award. Bumrah has received the award for his exceptional performance with the red ball in 2024, during which he picked up 71 wickets in 13 matches at an impressive average of 14.92, including five five-wicket hauls. He was also the highest wicket-taker in Tests in the calendar year 2024, with 19 more wickets than second-placed Gus Atkinson, who claimed 52 wickets.

The year 2024 was notable for Indian bowlers, as before Bumrah, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was named the 2024 ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year a few days ago.

Sixth Indian overall to win the award

Bumrah also became only the sixth Indian player to win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. Before him, Rahul Dravid in 2004, Gautam Gambhir in 2009, Virender Sehwag in 2010, Ravichandran Ashwin in 2016, and Virat Kohli in 2018 were the only Indians to achieve this honour.

ICC praises Bumrah’s remarkable performance

Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning return to Test cricket in late 2023 after recovering from a back injury, delivering exceptional performances throughout 2024. He maintained an impressive bowling average of 14.92 for the year and achieved several milestones.