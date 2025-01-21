ICC chair Jay Shah discusses cricket's Olympic future with IOC president

ICC chair Jay Shah met IOC president Thomas Bach this week in Lausanne, Switzerland, to discuss cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Accompanied by ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice, Shah attended the LA 2028 International Federations seminar, focusing on strengthening collaboration between the ICC and IOC. The discussions aimed to align cricket with Olympic values and explore strategies for global engagement. Shah emphasised the transformative potential of cricket's Olympic debut, highlighting opportunities for growth and deeper fan connections. This meeting marked a key milestone in preparing cricket for its historic entry into the Olympic movement at LA 2028.

Key discussions ahead of LA 2028

International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah recently met International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. Accompanied by ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice, the discussions centred on areas of collaboration between the ICC and IOC as cricket prepares for its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Exploring shared values

In their first official meeting, Shah and Bach discussed ways to integrate Olympic values like excellence, friendship, and respect into cricket’s global framework. Both leaders explored strategies to leverage the LA 2028 Games to expand cricket’s fan base and foster deeper engagement with the Olympic movement.

Strategic growth opportunity

Shah described the meeting as a significant milestone in cricket's Olympic journey. He emphasised that cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics presents a transformative opportunity for the sport. “This is a watershed moment for cricket,” Shah noted, adding that it paves the way for growth and enhanced collaboration with the Olympic movement.

Collaboration for LA 2028 and beyond

The ICC chair expressed optimism about the potential for cricket’s integration into the Olympic ecosystem. He shared that discussions covered critical issues and relationship-building with Olympic officials, setting the stage for collaborative efforts over the next three and a half years. Shah noted the ICC’s commitment to working closely with the IOC and LA 2028 organisers to ensure the success of cricket at the Games.