What Kohli ate for lunch on Day 1 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji match?

While Virat Kohli fans have always wanted to follow his diet and fitness routines in order to look like him, his recent diet during Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways would leave some of his fans surprised. Sanjay Jha, the chef at the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the past two decades, recently shared an interesting tidbit about what Virat Kohli requested for lunch on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Jha revealed that Kohli, who used to love chicken chili in his younger days, has now shifted his preference to a vegetarian option. "When he was younger, he used to enjoy chicken chili a lot. But this time, he specifically asked me to prepare chili paneer for him," Jha told The Indian Express. He went on to share a heartwarming moment when Kohli personally approached him the day before the match to make the request. “He called me by my name, ‘Sanjay ji.’ It's amazing that despite becoming such a big name, he still remembers me,” Jha added, expressing his admiration for the cricketer.

This match marks Kohli's first appearance in the Ranji Trophy in 12 years. Additionally, it's been 14 years since he played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans and players alike. More stands to be opened for fans

Meanwhile, DDCA secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma revealed that due to an overwhelming fan turnout on Day 1, the association has decided to open more stands for the upcoming days. "We were expecting around 10,000 fans, but the response has exceeded our expectations," Sharma said. He added that the Mohinder Amarnath Stand will be opened for the next two days to accommodate the huge crowd.

In an exciting move, the DDCA has made the match open to the public for free entry, with the only requirement being that fans bring their Aadhaar cards for identification. This gesture has been met with enthusiasm, and there’s even hope that Kohli might participate in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) in the future, as Sharma humorously suggested.