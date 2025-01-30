Stampede-like scene at Kotla as Virat Kohli fans flood Delhi's Ranji match

Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket sent Delhi fans into a frenzy as many started thronging to the Arun Jaitley Stadium as early as 7 AM IST. Huge queues were visible from the morning as fans attempted to enter the ground. However, to their disappointment, Delhi opted to bowl first. What should have been a routine Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways had transformed into a spectacle reminiscent of an international clash.

Such was Kohli's aura that a strong crowd of 10,000 remained at the stadium despite Railways batting first.

However, what unfolded before the start of the match raised serious questions about the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) preparedness for managing such a massive turnout.

Earlier, the DDCA had announced that Gates 16 and 17 would be open for fans. However, Gate 16 was never opened, creating a stampede-like situation around 8:20 AM IST. Railings and barricades were broken, and many fans lost their shoes in the chaos as news broke that Gate 17 had been opened for entry.

A crowd beyond imagination

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had anticipated a turnout of around 10,000—an unprecedented number for a Ranji match. But even that projection fell woefully short in the face of Kohli’s magnetic pull. The 'Gautam Gambhir Stand,' with a capacity of roughly 6,000, was opened first, but it filled up in no time. As the crowd swelled dangerously, officials had no choice but to open the massive 14,000-capacity 'Bishan Bedi Stand' to accommodate the overflowing sea of supporters.

Adding to the chaos was an unexpected twist—the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade near the stadium just as fans were trying to enter. The coincidence forced authorities to tread carefully, balancing the enthusiasm of thousands with strict security protocols. “I have been involved in Delhi cricket for over 30 years, but I have never seen such scenes for a Ranji Trophy match,” an awestruck DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told news agency Press Trust of India. "With the Prime Minister’s movement happening simultaneously, we had to act fast, and the police instructed us to open another stand to manage the crowd."

A deafening roar for the King

By the time the toss took place, the stadium was overflowing with well over 12,000 fans. Every move Kohli made on the field was met with electrifying cheers. Positioned at second slip, he was the undisputed center of attention. Chants of “Kohli! Kohli!” reverberated through the stands, creating an atmosphere few could have imagined for a domestic game.

A fan breaches security for his idol

ALSO READ: Fan rushes to Virat Kohli to touch his feet during Ranji Trophy match Then came the moment that summed up the madness. In the 12th over, a die-hard fan managed to slip past security and sprint towards Kohli. In a surreal scene, he fell at the former India captain’s feet, managing to touch them before being swiftly dragged away by security personnel.

A moment for the history books

Kohli’s return to Ranji cricket was not just a homecoming—it was a phenomenon. A domestic fixture had turned into a festival, proving once again that his legacy, love, and aura remain unmatched. Even in the most unexpected settings, ‘King Kohli’ continues to rule the hearts of millions.