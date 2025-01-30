IND vs ENG 4th T20: Pitch report and key stats of MCA stadium in Pune

The fourth T20I between India and England is set to take place at the renowned Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 31. This match holds significant importance for both teams. India, coming off a defeat in Rajkot, will be looking to bounce back and secure the series after facing a 26-run defeat in the last encounter. England on the other hand will aim to continue their winning momentum and try to take the series into the final game.

The MCA Stadium, with a seating capacity of 42,000, has hosted four T20Is so far. Interestingly, both the teams batting first and chasing have tasted victory twice, making the pitch conditions unpredictable and exciting for the players.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is known for being spin-friendly, offering turn and bounce to the bowlers, especially in the middle overs. However, it is also balanced, providing ample support for the batsmen, who can score freely with the right timing. Early on, pacers are likely to extract movement from the surface, which could provide them with an advantage in the initial overs.

MCA Cricket Stadium key stats The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has hosted four T20Is, with an equal split in victories between teams batting first and second. The highest total is 206/6, scored by Sri Lanka against India in 2023, while the lowest total of 101 all out was posted by India against Sri Lanka in 2016. The highest successful chase stands at 158/5 by India against England in 2012. Axar Patel holds the highest individual score with 65 off 31 balls. The stadium has seen 58 sixes, 87 fours, and 8 fifties, with Dasun Shanaka's 3/16 being the best bowling performance. The weather forecast during the match indicates clear skies and temperatures around 18°C, ensuring ideal conditions for a thrilling game. Cricket enthusiasts can expect an exciting contest between two top teams with everything to play for in this crucial encounter.