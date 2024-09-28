Who beat Kohli and Sachin as the fastest Asian to 1000 Test runs?

The 25-year-old Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been making headlines ever since he made his Test debut against Australia in 2022. In the latest development, the southpaw, after his incredible unbeaten 182-run innings in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, has surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of fewest innings taken to reach 1000 Test runs. The Sri Lankan achieved the milestone in just 13 innings, equ alling himself at number three with all-time great Sir Don Bradman , making him the fastest Asian to do so. Only England's Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indies’ Everton de Courcy Weekes are ahead of him with 12 innings.

Mendis also became the second fastest to 1000 Test runs as he achieved it in just 8 matches. Sir Don Bradman is the only one ahead of him, with 7 matches taken.

List of players with fewest innings to 1000 Test runs

Player Innings Debut Opposition Date Herbert Sutcliffe (ENG) 12 14-Jun-24 v Australia 13-Feb-25 Everton Weekes (WI) 12 21-Jan-48 v India 04-Feb-49 Kamindu Mendis (SL) 13 08-Jul-22 v New Zealand 27-Sep-24 Don Bradman (AUS) 13 30-Nov-28 v England 11-Jul-30 Neil Harvey (AUS) 14 23-Jan-48 v England 01-Dec-50 Vinod Kambli (IND) 14 29-Jan-93 v West Indies 18-Nov-94 Len Hutton (ENG) 16 26-Jun-37 v West Indies 24-Jun-39 Frank Worrell (WI) 16 11-Feb-48 v Australia 22-Dec-51 Lawrence Rowe (WI) 16 16-Feb-72 v England 30-Mar-74 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) 16 12-Jul-23 v England 07-Mar-24

Kamindu Mendis: Test records

Kamindu Mendis, who made his Test debut back in 2022, already has 5 centuries and 4 half-centuries under his belt.

Kamindu Mendis Test stats

Matches Innings Runs High Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 8 13 1004 182* 91.27 65.02 5 4

Who is Kamindu Mendis?

Kamindu Mendis, born on September 30, 1998, in Galle, Sri Lanka, is a distinguished cricketer celebrated for his ambidextrous bowling and adept batting skills. Since his international debut in October 2018, he has become an integral part of the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Mendis is particularly recognised for his unique ability to bowl both right-arm off-spin and left-arm orthodox spin, a rare and highly valued talent in the sport. This adaptability enables him to be a crucial player in diverse match scenarios. As a batsman, he has consistently delivered commendable performances, playing a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's resurgence in Test cricket recently.