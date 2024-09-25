Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing 11, live timings, streaming

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are set to battle for crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points once again in the 2nd Test between the sides, starting on September 26 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva will be looking to clinch the series 2-0 after winning the 1st Test against Tim Southee's New Zealand earlier.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will be looking to end the series at 1-1 and keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive this year.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11:

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando

New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), William O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests:

New Zealand have the advantage over the Lankans, having won 18 of the 39 matches they have played against them so far. Sri Lanka has 10 wins, while 11 matches have ended in a draw over the years.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match timings and streaming details:

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will take place on Thursday, September 26.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live toss take place?

The live toss for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match start on September 26?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match will begin at 10:00 AM IST at Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match in India?

The match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be televised by Sony Sports Network, which holds the broadcasting rights for the 2nd Test.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in India?

The 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.