Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper for 2 matches in World Cup qualifiers

FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper for 2 matches in World Cup qualifiers

The decision rules out the 32-year-old from official games in the round-robin competition against Venezuela and Bolivia on Oct. 10 and 15.

Argentina vs Chile
Image:Reuters
AP Buenos Aires
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez for two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in October.

The decision rules out the 32-year-old from official games in the round-robin competition against Venezuela and Bolivia on Oct. 10 and 15.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AFA said in a statement that FIFA's disciplinary commission sanctioned Martnez due to incidents in two World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month.

The soccer body did not describe which incidents led to the punishment.

Martnez made an obscene gesture after his team's 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.

Later, he slapped a local cameraman after Argentina's 2-1 defeat against Colombia in Barranquilla.

More From This Section

Rickelton, Hendricks fire South Africa to T20 win over Ireland in Abu Dhabi

England takes ODI series into the decider with 186-run win vs AUS at Lord's

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2, Kanpur weather live updates: No rain, super-soppers at work

ECB's financial projections for 'The Hundred' not realistic: Lalit Modi

Kanpur weather forecast: When does IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 action begin?

Argentina's soccer body said it absolutely disagrees with FIFA's decision.

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight games, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ISL 2024: Borja Herrera's hat-trick powers FC Goa to season's first win

Genoa's match vs Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble

ISL 2024: Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan SG face off in bumper weekend clash

Newcastle United CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton live match timings and streaming

Topics :football

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story