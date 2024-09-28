FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper for 2 matches in World Cup qualifiers

Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez for two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in October.

The decision rules out the 32-year-old from official games in the round-robin competition against Venezuela and Bolivia on Oct. 10 and 15.

AFA said in a statement that FIFA's disciplinary commission sanctioned Martnez due to incidents in two World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month.

The soccer body did not describe which incidents led to the punishment.

Martnez made an obscene gesture after his team's 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.