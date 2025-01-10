Why South Africa is calling for boycott against Afghanistan cricket team?

South Africa stand firm for Afghanistan boycott South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has called on the national men's cricket team to boycott their upcoming Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan to show solidarity with the women of the war-torn country. McKenzie expressed his strong moral support for the idea of a boycott, citing the ongoing oppression and human rights violations against women in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

In a statement, McKenzie acknowledged that while the International Cricket Council (ICC) generally avoids political interference in sport, the situation in Afghanistan warranted a different stance. "It would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world," he said, emphasizing the need for South Africa to take a firm stand.

The call for a boycott gained momentum after an open letter by Peter Hain, a South African-born anti-apartheid activist and former UK cabinet minister. Hain, writing to Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki, highlighted the severe restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan. These include bans on education, employment, healthcare, and participation in sports, among other basic freedoms. He urged CSA to raise the plight of Afghan women cricketers at the ICC and express solidarity with Afghan women and girls who still wish to play cricket.

CSA responded by acknowledging the dire situation in Afghanistan, stating that they find the treatment of women in the country "abhorrent." They affirmed their commitment to women's cricket and emphasized that the final decision regarding the Champions Trophy would be guided by the ICC and the tournament's participation regulations. CSA seeks approach from ICC

While CSA seeks a unified approach from ICC members, the organization’s stance has been criticized by some, with Lawyers for Human Rights accusing them of tacitly endorsing the Taliban’s repressive regime. McKenzie’s comments come at a time when Afghan players, including Rashid Khan, are participating in South Africa's domestic T20 league, the SA20, which has provided Afghanistan's cricketers with valuable experience.

The debate over whether to play against Afghanistan has also sparked political discussions in the UK, where over 160 politicians, from both ends of the political spectrum, have called for England to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. Australia, meanwhile, has adopted a policy of not fulfilling bilateral fixtures against Afghanistan but continues to play them in ICC tournaments.

South Africa is scheduled to face Afghanistan in their opening Champions Trophy match in Karachi on February 21.